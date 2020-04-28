Anti-infective Agents Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis

Global Anti-infective Agents Market: Overview

Anti-infective agents comprise antifungals, antibiotics, and antibacterials. They are used to inhibit the spread of an infectious agent by killing or suppressing it. The anti-bacterial sector is anticipated to hold the highest share in the market owing to high prescription of these drugs. The global anti-infective agents market is expected to grow at a promising pace during the forecast period due to rising incidences of infectious diseases across the globe.

Global Anti-infective Agents Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent developments that may support the growth of the global anti-infective agents market are:

The Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (“GARDP”) has joined hands with Evotec to tackle the lurking threat of antimicrobial resistance. They are aiming at developing antibiotic treatments for severe diseases by establishing a platform that spans the length of drug development.

Pfizer launched an antibiotic called Zavicefta for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infections. The development of Zavicefta stemmed from the need for efficient antibiotics for hard-to-treat diseases. It has now been launched in more than 14 countries.

Spero Therapeutics has announced a new oral, broad-spectrum compound SPR720 for the treatment non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) disease. NTM is a rare infectious disease which can be easily contracted as the bacteria is easily present in the environment. The entry of SPR720 for treatment of this chronic disease will surely favor the growth of the global anti-infective agents market.

Some of the major players in the global anti-infective agents market are Merck & Co., Pfizer, Spero Therapeutics, Evotec AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Gilead Sciences.

Global Anti-infective Agents Market: Key Growth Dynamics

Recently, there has been an increase in research and development activities relating to the development of new anti-infectives with greater potential and efficacy. This has impacted the global anti-infective agents market favorably, thus propelling its growth. Moreover, FDA is supporting the discovery of new drugs in the form of approvals. This has highly stimulated an expansion of the market.

Additionally, factors such as anti-microbial resistance to the existing drugs and the rising health-consciousness have significantly contributed to the growth of anti-infective agents market. Increasing occurrences of viral infections such as hepatitis and HIV have further boosted the market’s growth. In addition to this, advancements in the healthcare infrastructure and an increase in funding from the government for the research activities pertaining to discovery of the drugs have fueled the global anti-infective agents market.

Moreover, the efforts of welfare organizations such as WHO to spread awareness regarding the benefits of anti-infective agents will contribute to an expansion of global anti-infective agents market.

However, there are a few restraining factors that may hinder the growth of global anti-infective agents market. Factors such as stringent regulatory framework pertaining to the usage of drugs and lack of awareness in underdeveloped regions may impede the market’s growth. Nonetheless, excellent marketing strategies of the prominent players in the market and a robust distribution network shall support the growth of global anti-infective agents market.

Global Anti-infective Agents Market: Regional Outlook

On the geographical frontier, North America holds the highest share in the global anti-infective agents market. Its dominance in this region can be attributed to high penetration of anti-infective drugs and excellent healthcare facilities. Asia Pacific is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period owing to high incidences of infective diseases. India dominates the anti-infective drugs market in Asia Pacific.

