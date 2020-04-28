APEJ Region to Outpace Others in the Global Screw Closures Market during 2018-27

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report titled “Screw Closures Market: Global Industry Analysis, 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment, 2018 – 2027. The screw closures market stood at US$ 27,489.5 Mn in 2018 and is forecast to register a CAGR of 5.0 % during 2018 – 2027. The screw closures market is estimated to be valued at US$ 42,469.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Global Beverage Industry Market Growth

Screw closures are most prominent type of caps & closures used in the beverage industry. The hassle-free opening and closing, along with the improved security to prevent product wastage makes them ideal for use in the food & beverage industry. Hence, the growth of the screw closures market closely depends upon the development of the beverage industry. The ready-to-drink market is expected to witness an impressive growth in the overall screw closures market during the forecast period, which can increase the need of high-end screw closures. The food industry also accounts for a significant market share of the global screw closures market.

Pump Pressure Caps are Restraining the Growth of Global Screw Closures Market

Screw closures feature a tamper-evident flip top nozzle design that eliminates the drip mess and prevents cloging. Pump pressure caps & closures are also becoming popular among the personal care & cosmetics industry. These offer extra security and proper dispensing capability as compared to screw closures. 24–34 mm neck diameter pump pressure caps are replacing screw closures in packaging for face wash, shampoo, hand wash, hair oil, body care, and others. Their popularity can be a major restraint in the growth of the screw closures market.

In this report, TMR has discussed individual strategies followed by the recent developments in the screw closures product segments. TMR suggests that the increase in the growth of single-serve beverages is expected to be a key driving force in the growth of the screw closures market globally. Polypropylene has been found to be the most widely used material for screw closures.

Out of several plastics, LDPE, HDPE, polypropylene, metal, and thermosets are expected to witness maximum use for screw closures. Polypropylene is estimated to account for more than 50% of the global screw closures market by value. The TMR study analyses the screw closures market in several regions and focuses on the key dynamics affecting the screw closures market, globally.

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) screw closures market is estimated to be highly attractive in terms of market share and CAGR during the forecast period. By diameter type, the 63 mm–100 mm neck diameter segment is majorly preferred by consumers in 2018. The screw closures market for the beverage industry in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to register the highest CAGR among other end-use segments during the forecast period.

