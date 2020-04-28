Apocarotenal Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2018 – 2026

Apocarotenal belongs to the group of plant substances called the carotenoid. The presence of Apocarotenal is usually seen in the citrus fruits and spinach. The main usage of Apocarotenal is in the coloring of food, beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industry. It mainly gives orange to orange-red hue coloration to the product and a wide variety is of Apocarotenal is present in the market to give the exact color to the product it is added to. They are heat-stable but when exposed to light, they start degrading.

The use of Apocarotenal in the food and beverages industry has been tremendous as they are present in the nature-identical form which when used in appropriate dosages cannot be harmful to the human body at all. Also, the various forms of Apocarotenal are present in the market which gives the perfect hue to the product and to almost all the food products available from jellies, confectioneries, dairy products, fat-based foods such as sauces, salad dressings etc. to cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

The market for Apocarotenal is widely increasing as people are replacing the artificial dyes with this natural colorant. This has no harm and also few benefits. The Apocarotenal when used increase the storage life and preservation of the food and beverages they are added to.

In contrast to the artificial colorants, Apocarotenal has other benefits in addition to the coloration. Apocarotenal just like the other carotenoids is a precursor for Vitamin A but has only 50% activity as compared to beta-carotene. That means that the molecule of Apocarotenal is cleaved by the human body into Vitamin A that is utilized by the human body at the rate needed. This Apocarotenal safe without making it Vitamin A toxic due to this reason. Also, the percentage of being converted into Vitamin A is a very small percentage for Apocarotenal, even less than one-tenth of the product added. Also according to the definition of Vitamin A by WHO/FAO, this enables the manufacturers to claim Vitamin A on the labeling of Apocarotenal packaging. Apocarotenal is a nature’s product and thus the addition of Apocarotenal in food products enhances the product by increasing their health profile.

The Apocarotenal are heat stable and thus their addition into processed food and the food passing through high temperatures would not have any effect on the health. The food colors brought by the addition of Apocarotenal would not impart any toxicity when passed through very high temperatures. Only they are supposed to be not exposed to light as the Apocarotenal will start degrading.

Some of the leading players of global Apocarotenal food coloring market include D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc., DSM Nutritional Products Ltd., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., BASF Corp., Divi’s Laboratories Europe AG, Allied Biotech Corp., Kanegrade Ltd.

BASF Corp. launches Apocarotenal 2 CWD as a nature-identical ingredient for beverages, dairy, and confectionary. These are pH-independent coloring shades. Thus they can be used in low dosage. Furthermore, it is also free from allergens. This is an advanced form of Apocarotenal.

D. Williamson & Co., Inc., DDW, recently acquired the KleurCraft. KleurCraft is a portfolio from SVZ International B.V in coloring foods, related technology, and custom formulations. The has enabled DDW, a company that manufactures carotenoids such as Apocarotenal, to expand in the thriving ingredient segment of coloring foods. The acquisition has strengthened its solution across multiple hues for customers.

In Europe, six of the artificial colorants have been labeled as having an adverse effect on their packaging. Also, many of the other governments and FDA has banned the use of artificial colors in food and beverages. This has, in turn, increased the market for natural colors or nature-identical colors such as Apocarotenal and increased their demand. Apocarotenal is a colorant that is used with proper formulations, can produce varied and specific colors in the hues.

Apocarotenal being pro-vitamin A, it can convert into Vitamin A when required by the human body. Thus according to the definition by FAO/WHO of carotenoids, the manufacturers can label the Apocarotenal as Vitamin A thus increasing its product value in the market.

The analysis will be done on the modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the origin, source and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sale of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market size.

