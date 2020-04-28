Aviation Actuator System Market worth US$ 2283.9 Mn by 2026 – TMR

An actuator refers to an element of a machine that is in charge of controlling and moving a system or a mechanism. A case in point is opening up a valve. In layman’s language, it is a ‘mover’ of things. An actuator needs an energy source and a control signal. In the aviation industry, actuators control a wide array of applications. For instance, actuators limit and regulate the engine speed and velocity through adjustment of flaps and levers.

Honeywell International, Inc., Woodward, Inc., The Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Moog, Inc., Rockwell Collins, and Beaver Aerospace & Defense, Inc. are some prominent companies in the global aviation actuator system market.

In this comprehensive study on the global aviation actuator system market by Transparency Market Research (TMR), analysts estimate that the market is likely to grow at 6.4% CAGR, between 2018 to 2026.

Presence of Several Leading Players to Propel Growth of the Market in North America

The global aviation actuator system market has been divided into the key regions of the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

North America is the regional segment that is exerting huge influence over the global aviation actuator system market. Presence of several leading manufacturers of aircraft in the region, such as The Boeing Company in the U.S, Bombardier Inc. in Canada and many more are supporting the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, a rise in the orders for aircraft by the regional airlines from regions like the Middle East, Asia Pacific is likely to add fillip to the market over the assessment tenure. In addition, increased use of aircraft in the defense sector is also anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market.

