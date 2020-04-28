Bearberry Market High Nutritional Value and Helps Humans in Various Medicinal Ways

Berries have served as a food source ever since the advent of time and still remain a primary food source for many primates. In earlier times, berries were predominantly stored to be used and consumed in winters. Among berries, bearberry has gained significant importance over the years. Bearberry is a fruit belonging to the genus Arctostaphylos. Apart from Arctostaphylos, the fruits of two other shrubs, namely Arctostaphylos alpine and Arctostaphylos rubra, also claim for the title of bearberry. Bearberry is commonly known as uva-ursi and has been a part of traditional healing methods since times immemorial. Health benefits of bearberry fruit are mainly due to the uniquely designed chemical compounds present in bearberry, such as tannic, ursolic and many other flavonoids and essential oils.

These organic compounds are very powerful and impact the body’s organs in numerous ways, making blueberry a valuable health remedy. Bearberry is predominantly found in Asia, Europe and North America. The wide applications of bearberry are expected to contribute towards the growth of the bearberry market in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe during the forecast period.

Reasons for Covering Bearberry as a Title:

Bearberry has high nutritional value and helps humans in various medicinal ways. The high content of tannins makes bearberry helpful in the treatment of urinary bladder infections, inflammation of the urethra and treatment of diarrhea. The high germicide value of the bearberry fruit helps in preventing infections and treatment of kidney and gallbladder stones. The active components of bearberry have proven to be directly connected with preventing miscarriages and thus, ensuring the safety of mothers during pregnancy. The growing trend of healthy lifestyle has penetrated deeply into the lives of people. Over the last few years, high growth in the number of patients suffering from obesity has been witnessed. Food products with low-calorie content are in high demand due to this particular reason. Bearberry helps in eliminating excess salts, fats and toxic materials from the body and thus, is helpful in obesity cases.

Apart from its health benefits, bearberry is also preferred for its high skin-enriching properties. Bearberry has shown effective results for skin lightening. Moreover, cosmetics products claiming to be effective against aging have dominated the personal care market. The rich antioxidant content of bearberry helps in delaying aging by reducing the free radical activity, thereby making it a highly preferred ingredient for beauty product manufacturers. The multi-health benefit profile of bearberry is expected to lead to potential growth in the bearberry market.

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global bearberry market are Epo S.r.L, A.Vogel, HerbalTerra, Joves Herbal, The Victorian Garden, Nature’s Way, Ahana Nutrition, Herbarium Scala Dei, Fairvital BV and Drinapak.

Drinapak , a Serbia-based company dealing in unique flavored tea, offers bearberry tea under the brand name Lokus. The tea is made from dried leaves of bearberry, especially made for the treatment of urinary tract infections.

The Victoria Garden, a South Africa based company, dealing in organic skin care products provides bearberry pigmentation cream. The company claims it to be effective for providing even skin tone.

Numerous health benefits of bearberry have surged the demand for bearberry across the globe. Market participants should focus on increasing consumer awareness about bearberry by emphasizing on its health benefits. Manufacturers should introduce new products in the cosmetics and personal care sector using bearberry extracts. Moreover, the marker participants need to come up with new strategies for promoting bearberry in the health sector. The new market participants can utilize the existing strategies and penetrate into the bearberry market.

