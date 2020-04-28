Bioflavonoids Market: Billion Dollar Global Business With Unlimited Potential

Global Bioflavonoids Market: Overview

Bioflavonoids is a large class of naturally occurring plant-derived compound that exhibit anti-oxidant property and are primary plant pigments. With increase inclination of consumers towards functional foods and health conscious consumer behavior will provide an opportunistic platform for bioflavonoids products due to their nutritious and herbal remedial properties. They are abundantly found in rinds and pulp of citrus fruits and other foods that are rich in Vitamin C such as soya bean, broccoli and red peppers and others. Bioflavonoids have a close association with Vitamin C as they enhance the effectiveness of other compounds and also prevents the breakdown of Vitamin C in the body.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bioflavonoids-market.html

Apart from acting antioxidant, bioflavonoids (such as rutin, quercetin) helps to maintain the circulatory system by maintaining adequate capillary pressure and vascular permeability. Bioflavonoids offer wide range of other biochemical functions such as anti-neoplastic, anti-aging, anti-mutagenic, anti-microbial, lipid lowering activity, immunosuppressant, platelet aggregation, enzyme activity, etc.

Global Bioflavonoids Market: Drivers and Restraints

Bioflavonoid products are gradually gaining vital importance in the market. Owing to increasing demand for functional foods, the bioflavonoids market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the near future. Also, health conscious behavior of consumer is driving the market towards natural products, which is further anticipated to result in bioflavonoids market growth. With escalating aging population, changing consumer consumption patterns towards healthy food products. Moreover, bioflavonoids product have more life shelf, thus increasing their longevity, resulting in adoption among food and beverage manufacturers. Advent of genetic engineering will boost the growth of bioflavonoids market. Nutrition-based products are becoming the preferred choice of today’s youth and thus acting as a promoting factor this market.

However, due to lack of awareness among people related to bioflavonoids being a rich source of vitamin C and also other associated health benefits is hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, bioflavonoids require specific conditions for their growth in microorganisms and plants, which involves a significant amount of precision and financial cost. Non-availability of these factors in few regions is restraining the market growth.

Global Bioflavonoids Market: Region wise Outlook

The bioflavonoids market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. With the increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases and aging population, consumers in North America are moving towards more anti-oxidant products. Thus, escalating the market of bioflavonoids in U.S and other parts of North America, as bioflavonoids products have an antioxidant property that has the anti-aging effect. In Latin America, Chile emerged out to be the leading country as the consumer consumption pattern is shifting from junk food to nutritious food options. The demand of bioflavonoids is expected to increase with the change in the food trend. With the growing economies and growth in awareness among the consumer the Asia Pacific regions like India, China will further fuel the demand for bioflavonoids products. European countries will witness a profitable growth in this market, owing to rising consumption of nutrition-based products.

Request For Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=24203

Global Bioflavonoids Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global bioflavonoids market include:

Aquapharm Bio-Discovery Limited

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Cayman Chemical Company

Changsha Organic Herb Inc

Extrasynthese

Foodchem International Corporation

Frontier Natural Products Co-op

International Flavors and Fragrances

Indofine Chemical Company, Inc

Kemin Industries, Inc

Meherrin Agricultural & Chemical Company

Organic Herb Inc

Pharmachem Laboratories Inc

SV Agrofood

Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

Toroma Organics Ltd

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets