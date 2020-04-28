Building Curtain Wall Market Future Prospects 2025: Key Players Apogee Enterprises, Kawneer Company

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Building Curtain Wall Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Apogee Enterprises (United States), Capitol Aluminum & Glass Corp. (United States), CMI Architectural Products (United States), Far East Global Group (Hong Kong), Kawneer Company (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary

Global Building Curtain Wall Market Overview:

The building curtain wall are the outer covering of the building where its outer walls are non-structural in shapes. Gradually its made of light weight material that can reduced the construction costs. The building curtain wall are mostly applicable in residential building, public building and commercial building purposes. The building curtain wall major application observed in house-hold usability because it reduces the time consuming activities and produced real time output. The building curtain wall market is rapidly increasing in global regions due to water elimination and air filtration in developed countries.

Market Drivers:

• Increase Demand of Building Curtains Walls in Commercial and Industrial Activities.

• Rise in Technology Advancements Leads Demand of Building Curtains Wall.

Market Trend:

• Increase demand due to new product development and product differentiation in building curtain walls market.

• Upsurge demand due wide range of product portfolio and affordable price of the equipments.

Restraints:

• High Capital Investments Required in Building Curtains Wall.

• Government Intervention Due to Carbon Emission from Building Curtains Walls.

Opportunities:

• Focus on Technology Based Green Buildings.

• Rise in Demand of Infrastructural Projects in Developing Countries.

Challenges:

• The Complex Structure of Cabinet Hardware Leads to Hamper the Market.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Apogee Enterprises (United States), Capitol Aluminum & Glass Corp. (United States), CMI Architectural Products (United States), Far East Global Group (Hong Kong), Kawneer Company (United States), Manko Window Systems (United States), Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope (United States), Permasteelisa (Italy) and Schüco (Germany). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Toro Glasswall (United States), Vistawall International (United States) and YKK AP (United States). Analyst at HTF see United States Players to retain maximum share of Global Building Curtain Wall market by 2024.

Market Highlights:

In May 2017,Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Completely acquired EFCO Corporation with an amount of USD EFCO Corporation. This acquisition is beneficial in providing value-added glass and metal solutions for the architectural and picture framing industries.

In November 26, 2018, Comar launched a 6EFT Curtain Wall system, which is beneficial in providing high level of hermal insulation of the curtain walling. It also offers thermal expansion and contraction, building movement, water management and thermal efficiency with cost effective cooling and lighting of a building.

Available Customization:

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Building Curtain Wall market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Building Curtain Wall market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Building Curtain Wall Manufacturers, Building Curtain Wall Traders, End-Use Market Participants of Different Segments of Building Curtain Wall, Government and Research Organizations, Associations and Industrial Bodies, Research and Consulting Firms, R&D Institutions and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

