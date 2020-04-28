Case Erector System Market – Regional Outlook, Growth, Export Value, Future Scenario 2026

Case erectors systems are basically box making machine that erect folded cardboard / corrugated board in specified box shapes, and lastly seal this boxes, to make it available for consumer / industrial packaging. With addition of robotics case erectors, the ergonomics of packaging have jumped to higher levels thus, providing package customization from the similar case erector system which saves enormous cost of companies from installing another case erectors system. Additionally, case erector systems have further reduce the labor costs in compliance with work injuries as it simplifies the process of erect folded cardboard boxes on just a press of a button – and is thus expected to push the case erector system market during the forecast period. Moreover, reduction in cardboard material, as well as product cost with the use of case erector systems, is also expected to drive the case erector system market. All this features has distinctly created opportunity for the manufacturers in emerging economies by serving numerous sectors of industrial / consumer products.

Global Case Erector System Market Dynamics

Mounting efficiency in comparison to conventional methods coupled with reduced work fatigue are the key factors that drive the case erector system market. Moreover, growth inclination of manufacturers towards paper base packaging solutions in end use industries such as packaging of food & beverages, pharmaceuticals products, consumer durables, etc. in emerging economies such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, etc. are expected to push the case erector system market.

However, the initial capital investment such as higher installation cost is the key factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the global case erector system market over the forecast period.

Global Case Erector System Market Segmentation

The global case erector system market can be segmented on the basis of machine type, capacity type, and end users.

The global case erector system market can be segmented on the basis of machine type as

Automatic case erector system

Semi-automatic case erector system

Robotic case erector system

The global case erector system market can be segmented on the basis of capacity type as:

Case erector systems generating less than 15 cases/min

Case erector systems generating 15-30 cases/min

Case erector systems generating above 30 cases/min

The global case erector system market can be segmented on the basis of end users of case erector systems as:

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Consumer Durables & Electronic Goods (CDEG) Industry

Cosmetics & Personal care

Homecare & Toiletries

Others

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets