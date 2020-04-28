Central Drive Thickener Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast From 2019 To 2027

Central Drive Thickener Market – Introduction

A central drive thickener is water treatment plant which cleans the water by sedimenting the waste at the bottom of the tank. A central drive thickener consists a twin arm ranking mechanism with thickening bars. The thickening frames with thickening pickets are fitted to the drive shaft which is connected to the central gear fitted on the full diameter bridge. The effluent is channeled to the center of the tank, in which it is spread evenly and without turbulence over thickening zone.

Demand for central drive thickeners has increased due to increasing number of chemical manufacturing and processing companies. The application of central drive thickener in the plants has increased due to regulations from the government and various authorities and this is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure here

Central Drive Thickener Market – Competitive Landscape

WAMGROUP S.p.A.

WAMGROUP S.p.A. was founded in 1968 at Ponte Motta/Cavezzo (MO), Italy. The company provides solutions to various industries such as building & construction, feed & food, plastics & chemicals, heavy industries, renewable energy, plants & machinery, and environmental technology. The company offers various products such as screw conveyors & feeders, valves, dust filters, mixers, wastewater treatment equipment, mechanical conveyors, bulk solids dischargers, pipe connections, jobsite equipment, vibrators & flow aids, screw separators, and rotary valves – rotary feeders.

AWT Umwelttechnik Eisleben GmbH

AWT Umwelttechnik Eisleben GmbH is based in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany. The company manufactures pressure vessels, towers and storage tanks, stainless steel swimming pools, and all kinds of scraping machines for treatment of both wastewater and process water. Under equipment for wastewater treatment, the company produces travelling bridges for rainwater retention basins, grid-scrapers for aerated and non-aerated grid-tanks, grease, oil and floating sludge removal, primary sedimentation clarifier installations, picket fences, etc.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

Outotec Oyj

Outotec Oyj was founded in 1910, and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. The company provides drinking water solutions, starch dewatering, and sulfuric acid plants. It also provides products such as FP-S filter press, PF pressure filter, RT-GT gas-tight filter, and high rate thickener. Industries which the company serves are chemical process industry, energy, food and pharmaceuticals, and metals and mining.

Some of the key players operating in the global central drive thickener market include Bio Tech Envirocare Systems Pvt. Ltd., EUROPELEC, Hook Service s.r.l., Hubert Stavoren B.V., Outotec Oyj, Parason Machinery Pvt. Ltd., SAVI S.r.l., SERECO S.r.l., Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment Inc, and Shivpad Thickeners

Central Drive Thickener Market – Dynamics

Growth in Effluent Treatment Plants

Growth in the manufacturing of chemicals has led to the setting up of manufacturing plants for the same, which has increased the demand for central drive thickeners. Many companies have set up the thickener in their plants for the reuse of process water.

Government Initiatives for Eradication of Water Pollution

Governments of various countries have implemented measures to treat the water before releasing it to the environment. Water pollution has been increasing due to non-treatment of water which is released into rivers, canals, lakes, etc. Introduction of manual, semi-automatic, and automatic rake lifting devices has made it easy to clean the water and remove waste from tanks.

Paradigm Shift of Manufacturing Players in the Emerging Asia Pacific Region

Global manufacturers are setting up their manufacturing plants and increasing distribution partners in countries such as India and China. Various companies are setting up their plants and trying to capture the Asia Pacific market due to increasing population in the region.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets