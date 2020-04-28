Cholesterol-lowering Spreads Market Analysis of Global Trends, Demand and Competition 2018 – 2026

Cholesterol is an organic molecule which is required by the body to function properly. High cholesterol in the body is likely to lead to coronary heart diseases and other heart diseases. There are two major types of cholesterol present in the body. Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) is a risk factor which is likely to lead to blockage in the heart arteries. High-Density Lipoproteins (HDL) helps in providing energy to the body and it removes the excess cholesterol in the body. The emerging problem in the recent decade is high levels of cholesterol.

High cholesterol levels can be treated by following a balanced diet and some amount of physical activities such as walking, jogging and exercising. And this can also be treated by consuming cholesterol-lowering foods such as cholesterol-lowering spreads, foods fortified with sterols and stanols, eggplant and many more. The cholesterol-lowering spreads are helpful in lowering the LDL cholesterol in the body. The cholesterol-lowering spreads are usually used as a replacement for butter. The increasing risk of heart diseases will directly lead to the consumption of cholesterol-lowering spreads, which eventually increases the market potential of cholesterol-lowering spreads.

Cholesterol-lowering spreads are made up of plant stanol, a plant-based ingredient proven to lower cholesterol. The plant stanol is naturally found in vegetables, grains, and fruits. Cholesterol-lowering spreads are proven to lower the cholesterol in many scientific studies due to the presence of plant stanols in it, without any side effects. The FDA states that a daily total intake of 2 grams from phytosterol-containing foods such as cholesterol-lowering spreads, when eaten with a meal or snacks, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, reduces the risk of heart disease.

Some of the key players operating in the global cholesterol-lowering spreads market are BENECOL, Flora ProActiv, Kerry Group, among others.

Key Developments in Cholesterol-Lowering Spreads Market:

In the year 2017, BENECOL partner Neptunus launched Benecol powdered drink in China. This expansion to the world’s most populated country supports open up new markets for Benecol products together with its licensing partners. The Benecol product launch in China will strengthen expansion into new growing markets of Asia.

In the year 2015, Flora ProActiv launched its new product ProActiv Spreads-Expert range. This product has Vitamin B1 in it apart from other vitamins and cholesterol-lowering agents.

For Report Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48063

The increase in the demand for cholesterol-free food and cholesterol-lowering food in the upcoming years is unstoppable. According to the WHO, the cholesterol-lowering spreads intake in Canada is more than the US and other regions. By distributing the products through small and large players, the growth of cholesterol-lowering spreads market will be relatively high.

The company follows a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the end uses, nature, product type and distribution channels of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets