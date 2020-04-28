Collard Greens Market Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends and Insights 2018 – 2026

Collard greens are one of several cruciferous vegetables, along with cabbage and broccoli. They are closely related to cabbages than they are to others, with most describing them as ‘cabbages that never grew the heart.’ Collard greens a staple food in multiple cuisines throughout the world. Collard greens are low in calories, and that’s just the start of how nutritionally beneficial they are for the consumer. A cup of Collard greens (190 grams) provides 853% DRI (daily recommended Intake ) of vitamin K, 80% of the DRI of vitamin A, 46% DRI of vitamin C, 27% DRI of fiber, 14% DRI of calcium and 12% DRI of iron among multiple other nutrients. All of the nutritional value comes with 0% fat. With so much to offer, collard greens became instantly popularized in the market. In a 2011 study at the Economic Research Service at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it was found that collard greens were cheaper than all other vegetables available in the market, and provided better nutritional value.

Collard greens were native to the Mediterranean before they become a staple in the diet of southern U.S. and Brazil. In South America, collard greens were a part of daily diet long before it was popularized by gourmet restaurants throughout North America, followed by rest of the world. Today, collard greens are recognized alongside vegetables such as kale and broccoli for their nutritional values. Collard greens are available in local fresh vegetable markets as well as in a packed form. Also, collard greens are a major ingredient of greens powder available in the market. Collard greens powder is also available as an individual product. Southern U.S. foods are perceived as comfort foods in North and South America since Southern American food contain a generous amount of collard greens, it has been associated with comfort food as well. Since 2015, the popularity of comfort foods grew in North America, making collard greens popular throughout the North American market. Since then, food businesses throughout the world have adopted collard greens as the vegetables of now, owing to its popularity in the market.

The modern healthcare regime of an average consumer has changed drastically thanks to an increase in awareness about ill effects of processed, fried and otherwise unhealthy foodstuff. Given the choice of better medicine or healthier food, an average consumer will always choose healthier food. The decreased intake of unhealthy food has been replaced with the inclusion of vegetables such as collard greens in the diet for their superior nutritional value, surging the demand for collard greens in the market. Collard greens are also very cheap and hence affordable for population of all levels of income. Collard green has been popularized in North America since years now, but it’s making its presence known in the Asia Pacific market recently. Collard greens are also available on E-commerce websites, expanding their reach above local markets and making their way through metropolitan city markets.

Apart from being consumed for its fiber content and nutritional value, collard greens are also widely consumed for its antioxidant benefits. With rising awareness about oxidants and their harmful effects on the human body, the demand for collard greens is expected to grow higher.

Some of the key market players in the global collard greens market are- Walter P. Rawl and Sons, Inc., Glory Foods, lakeside foods, Forbes Foods, IQF Foods Private Ltd, Taylor Farms, Simply Fresh Inc., Brecon foods.inc, Harvest Food Group etc.

