Comfrey Root Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2027

Comfrey is a shrub that grows in parts of Europe, Asia, and North America. It can grow up to 5 feet tall. It produces clusters of purple, blue, and white flowers, and it’s famous for its long, slender leaves and black-skinned roots. The root and leaves of the comfrey root have been used in traditional medicine in many parts of the world. In Japan, the plant has been harvested and used as a traditional treatment for over 2,000 years. Comfrey root was originally called “knitbone” and consumers used it to treat muscle sprains, bruises, burns, and joint inflammation. Consumers use comfrey root to treat inflammatory conditions, such as arthritis and gout. Some traditional healers have also used comfrey root to treat diarrhea and other stomach ailments.

The comfrey roots contain chemical substances called allantoin and rosmarinic acid. Allantoin boosts the growth of new skin cells, while rosmarinic acid helps relieve pain and inflammation. Extracts are still made from the roots and leaves and turned into ointments, creams, or salves. These solutions typically have a comfrey content of 5 to 20 percent. People still use comfrey root as an alternative remedy for joint and muscle pain, as well as closed wounds. Comfrey root is available at many health stores and pharmacies as ointments, creams, other topical solutions, salves that also contain other herbs, such as aloe and goldenseal.

Comfrey is otherwise called as Symphytum officinale. Comfrey root is an ancient herb that has been used topically since antiquity to help heal broken bones. Over the centuries, comfrey root has also been taken orally for a number of internal problems and given to humans and animals as a general tonic. Modern science has confirmed that comfrey root contains substances that aid in the healing of bruises and bone, muscle and connective tissue injuries and may help ease joint pain. Modern scientific studies have found some evidence to support comfrey root’s use in treating minor wounds and joint pain. Oral preparations are also prescribed by the physician for better results.

Comfrey root is effective in the treatment of osteoarthritis. Comfrey root is used as a tea for upset stomach, ulcers, heavy menstrual periods, diarrhea, bloody urine, persistent cough, painful breathing (pleuritis), bronchitis, cancer, and chest pain (angina). Comfrey root is also used as a gargle for gum disease and sore throat. Comfrey root is applied to the skin for ulcers, wounds, joint inflammation, bruises, rheumatoid arthritis, swollen veins (phlebitis), gout, and fractures. Considering the various health benefits of comfrey root, the market is expected to have a potential growth in the forecast year.

Some of the market participants operating in the global comfrey root market identified across the value chain includes Herbo Nutra, Green Heaven India, Vital Herbs, Kshipra Biotech Private Limited, Azafran Innovacion Limited, Madhu Fitness Care, XTZ, Green Harbal Health Care, Admark Herbals Limited, Himalaya Herbal Health Product, Pashan Ventures, Verma Wellness Care, Sky Healthcare Private Limited, Ravi Wellness Products, Enjoy Life Care among the other comfrey root players.

The market potential for the comfrey root market is expected to grow, owing to the health benefits of the comfrey root. The existing consumer awareness of comfrey root serves as an opportunity for the market participants of comfrey root. The new market participants of comfrey root can catch hold of the strategies used by the existing market participants in order to produce comfrey root.

