Consumer-friendly Packaging Solutions to Boost the Sales of Anti-fog Lidding Films Market

The global anti-fog lidding films market is evaluated and discussed by Transparency Market Research for the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The study stated that the demand for anti-fog lidding films generated due to rising consumption of fresh produce and dairy products is anticipated to prominently assist the global anti-fog lidding films market growth, estimated to be 1.6X of the current size, through 2027.

Fog on lidding films tends to deteriorate their transparency which results in less visibility of the packaged product. Consumers perceive loss in visibility as declined quality which leads to shrinking sales. Anti-fog lidding films are used for various lidding applications so as to prevent fog formation. Anti-fog lidding films are segmented on the basis of material type, sealing type, applications and end-uses.

In the global anti-fog lidding films market, peelable anti-fog lidding films are expected to dominate the market. Sub-segments of peelable segment include easy peel, medium peel, and weld/lock seals, among which, the easy peel segment is anticipated to register an impressive growth rate in the anti-fog lidding films market during 2019-2027.

Countries of Middle East & Africa have a relatively lower adoption rate of anti-fog lidding films, which is expected to pick up pace during the forecast period owing to growth in consumption registered by packaged and processed food industry in the past few years. GCC Countries are anticipated to hold the maximum share and observe significant growth in the anti-fog lidding films market owing to the entries of global foodservice chains.

North America is expected to house key anti-fog lidding film manufacturers. In the North America market, the U.S. is estimated to hold more than 25% of the global anti-fog lidding films market. Growing use of anti-fog lidding films for lidding applications of ready-to-eat meals, dairy products, as well as fresh produce is anticipated to drive the demand for anti-fog lidding films in the region. Demand for anti-fog lidding films is expected to grow at a steady pace in Europe owing to established demand for lidding solutions for trays, cups & bowls, and jars.

