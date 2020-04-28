Container Glass Market – A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics

The global container glass market is segmented on the basis of container type as packaging, tableware, and decorative containers. The container glass packaging segment is anticipated to be the most attractive segment in all aspects, which include market share in 2018, CAGR during the forecast period, and incremental revenue opportunity by the end of 2026.

The container glass packaging segment is further sub-segmented into bottles, jars, and vials & ampoules. Being highly-convenient and preferable for beverage packaging, the bottle segment is estimated to account for around 2/3rd of the global market value share in 2018, while the vials & ampoules segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily driven by the increasing adoption of vials in the food packaging industry.

The container glass bottles segment is further categorized into sauce/syrup bottle, French square bottle, Boston round bottle, and other container glass bottles. Among the container glass bottle categories, simple round design of sauce/syrup bottle is majorly preferred by the container glass packaging manufacturers due to its relatively easy manufacturing process and low cost of production. On the other hand, efforts made by container glass packaging manufacturers to enhance the aesthetics have resulted in the rapid growth in demand for customized and innovative designs for container glass bottles.

Europe was the largest exporter of container glass in 2017, as well as the importer, in terms of value. The Asia Pacific was the largest net exporter of container glass, while Latin America is also one of the net exporters of container glass. On the other hand, MEA and North America geographic segments were the net importers of container glass in 2017, and North America was the largest net importer in terms of value.

Gradually developing demand for beverages attracting leading beverage brands to operate in the Latin America region and create a significant opportunity for the container glass market

Although the overall manufacturing sector of the Latin America region has shown almost no growth in the last few years, the beverage industry in the region is developing at a significant pace. This is due to the increasing demand for packaged beverages, alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic, among the consumers in the emerging countries of the geography. Globally, leading beverage companies such as Coca-Cola Company are making efforts to expand business in the region, in turn, creating a lucrative opportunity for the container glass market.

