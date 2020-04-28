Corner Blocks Market – Competitive Insight, Key Drivers and Forecast 2018-2026

Corner Blocks Market: Overview

Corner blocks or corner protectors are used in protective packaging solutions, for efficient product handling. Corner blocks are preferred shipping and box-in-box packaging to protect the product from cracks and scratches. Leading players and brand owners prefer corner blocks for shipping and storing the product. Corner blocks are made up of material such as polyethylene or polystyrene which provide flexibility to the protectors. Corner blocks support the product edges during its shipment and manufacturing, which results into reliability of product. Corner blocks are used mainly for rectangular or square shaped products, such as wooden furniture, and households among others. Corner blocks act as a shock barrier between cartons, boosting the need for protective packaging. Corner blocks market is expected to experience significant growth as the need for efficient packaging solutions is increasing.

Foam corner blocks are ideal for avoiding damage to the product and have better compression handling capabilities. Corner blocks market is anticipating growth in upcoming years due to various improvements in the packaging solutions and requirement for durable packaging. Paper-based corner blocks are suitable for recyclable packaging solutions. Plastic-based corner blocks provide abrasion resistance and are waterproof. Corner blocks are significantly used in packaging industry so as to increase the efficiency of the whole system.

Corner Blocks Market: Dynamics

The introduction of biodegradable and protective packaging solutions are increasing the demand for paper-based corner blocks, while abrasion resistant and waterproofing is provided by plastic-based corner blocks. The plastic-based corner blocks are also made from polyethylene, which can be recycled up to an extent. Corner blocks are available in variety of patterns and shapes which enhance its usage capacity. These days’ air pouches and bubble wraps are also used in place of edge protectors to protect consumer goods, may hamper the growth of global corner blocks market. The corner blocks are used mainly for glass-based products, and electric items. Wooden furniture can also get damaged due to shipping and storing, boosting the corner blocks market. The corner blocks protect the heavy product or material to get damaged if packaging cannot efficiently support it. The global demand for corner blocks is increasing due to e-commerce increment, brand owners prefer protective packaging to satisfy consumer needs. Corner blocks market is expected to expand its global footprint in the upcoming years, the reason being modifications in the packaging industry. The material used for corner block depends on the type of product to be packaged, which can be metal, plastic or paper. Corner blocks are having appropriate modifications on the basis of material and size used, representing an appropriate change in the growth rate of corner blocks market.

