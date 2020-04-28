Correspondence Management System Market Aims to Expand at Double-digit Growth Rate 13.6%

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Correspondence Management System Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Adobe Systems, Inc. (United States), Opentext Corporation (Canada), Pitney Bowes (United States), Rosslyn Analytics (United Kingdom), Micropact (United States), Fabasoft AG (Austria), Newgen Software Technologies Limited (India) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Industry Background:

A correspondence management system is defined as the process of receiving, recording, appropriately processing as well as creating an audit trail of correspondence received. Furthermore, it also provides an electronic means of storing, retrieving, as well as routing correspondence for approval. Increasing necessity for secured customer communication, a requirement for effective communication channel and others are likely to drive the correspondence management system market in the upcoming years. The market for the correspondence management system is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 13.6% during the forecast period.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Need for Automating and Personalizing Communication Systems and Timely and Secured Internal and External Communications.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Technology Advancement regarding Correspondence Management System. Major Players, such as IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Adobe Systems, Inc. (United States), Opentext Corporation (Canada), Pitney Bowes (United States), Rosslyn Analytics (United Kingdom), Micropact (United States), Fabasoft AG (Austria), Newgen Software Technologies Limited (India) and Top Down Systems Corporation (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2016, the Adobe Systems, Inc. (United States) Company had acquired the Livefyre (United States) Company, which is a technology solution provider based in the United States. In addition, it would also accelerate content marketing as well as drive customer engagement and conversion., , In November 2017, the Microsoft Corporation (United States) Company has partnered with Systems Applications and Products (SAP) in order to give customers a trusted path to digital transformation in the cloud., and In January 2019, the OpenText Corporation (Canada) has acquired Liaison (United States) Company, a cloud-based integration and data Management Company. It would also help in OpenText’s application network product offerings in the areas of SaaS, cloud, mobile, omnichannel, among others.

In February 2017, the Fabasoft AG (Austria) Company has upgraded its cloud offerings by adding new Cloud features. In addition, it also brings unlimited digital records management in an organization to a new level., and In February 2019, the Micropact (United States) Company has upgraded its platform by launching a new version entellitrak 3.30. Moreover, this new upgrade also helps customers build their applications.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Need for Automating and Personalizing Communication Systems

Timely and Secured Internal and External Communications

Market Trend:

Technology Advancement regarding Correspondence Management System

Restraints:

Siloed Data and Disparate Systems Affecting Data Integration

Opportunities:

Correspondence Management System Helps in Reducing Paper Wastage and Compliance Adherence to Enhance Customer Trust

Challenges:

Lack of Technical Expertise

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Correspondence Management System Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Correspondence Management System Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Correspondence Management System Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Correspondence Management System Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Correspondence Management System Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Correspondence Management System Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

