Cranberry Powder Market 2019-2027 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

Urinary tract infection is the most common bacterial infection worldwide that affects the parts of the urinary system. This urinary tract infection affects all age group and both sexes. Despite these, the incidence of urinary tract infection in adult males aged under 50 years is low. Instead, adults women are usually more susceptible to this infection and have a higher prevalence rate compared to the men. The cranberry powder has a long history of traditional medicinal uses.

The cranberry powder is well known for their natural ability to minimize the smell of urine in people who are suffering from incontinence disorder or urinary tract infection problem. Cranberry powder also helps in reducing the risk of bladder infections, the risk of cancers, lower blood pressure, and improve the immune system. Moreover, due to the rich phytonutrient properties of cranberry powder, it is well suitable for products designed to support dental health, cardiovascular, healthy digestion, and skin care. It has been witnessed that regular consumption of cranberry powder can help in boosting memory, depression or anxiety, relieve stress, and weight management. Cranberry powder can also be added to various food products to enhance their nutrients and other health benefits.

Accelerating demand for cranberry food and beverages, clean label products, expanding consumer awareness, increase in consumption of low-calorie berries, growing need for dietary supplements are the factors influencing the growth of the cranberry powder market in the near future.

Additionally, benefits associated with cranberry powder such as excellent source of vitamin C, dietary fiber, manganese, high in antioxidants, support healthy prostate, blood sugar levels, beneficial for intestinal flora, liver, and kidney functions coupled with companies are seeking for various certifications such as Kosher, halal, USDA certified organic to expand their market share in cranberry powder market globally are some other factors fueling the growth of the cranberry powder market during the forecast period. However, the availability of alternative products in the market apart from cranberry powder along with various government regulations may hamper the growth of cranberry powder market in the near future.

Some of the key players operating in the global cranberry powder market are FutureCeuticals, Inc., Nature’s Way Products LLC, Nubeleaf, Inc., Naturex-DBS LLC, Pharmavite LLC, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Gaia Herbs Inc., Amway Ltd., Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd., The Green Labs LLC, Decas Cranberry Products, Inc., and others.

In 2013, Naturex-DBS LLC introduced a novel USDA NOP certified organic cranberry powder ‘Pacran Organic’ in the US to expand its cranberry powder range targeting people suffering from urinary tract infection health problem. This novel cranberry powder product is a proprietary blend of the whole fruit to offers a full spectrum benefits associated with the whole cranberry.

