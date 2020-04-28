Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market | Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players 2019 – 2027

Direct thermal ticket paper is one such development, partly brought about growing pressures to conform to regulatory norms and emphasis on enhanced functional properties. The features of direct thermal ticket paper, such as paper exhibiting durability, pre-printing sustainability, and utmost security have meant that demand has surged steadily in the recent past.

With the alarming rate of forgeries of tickets coming to light, the transportation industry has become an early adopter of direct thermal ticket paper. Gains have also been driven by broader developments in the e-commerce landscape, especially, in countries, where brick-and-mortar stores are being quickly replaced by the online shopping onslaught. Realizing the enormous growth potential of the direct thermal ticket paper market, Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its latest study, analyzes all aspects in detail, bringing to light critical insights that can be the differentiator in this fledgling marketplace.

Asia Pacific is estimated to represent prominent growth in the direct thermal ticket paper market, owing to its organized retail sector. Also, the growing public transport network in the region is surging the growth of the direct thermal ticket paper market. In the developed regions of North America and Europe, the growing entertainment industry plays a significant factor in driving the sales of direct thermal ticket paper. This scenario has led to tremendous growth in the demand for entrance tickets, betting slips, lottery tickets, cash coupons, etc., owing to high durability and reliability, which make it ideal for ticketing purposes. The Middle East and Latin America markets are expected to represent moderate growth in the direct thermal ticket paper market in the near future.

Key manufacturers in the direct thermal ticket paper market are sharpening their competitive edges in the market to display synergies through close cooperation and collaborations in the areas of sales, marketing, and production. Manufacturers in the direct thermal ticket paper market are also expanding through organic methods such as increasing production capacity, so as to meet the growing demand.

Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global direct thermal ticket paper market include Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Domtar Corporation, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, AhlstromMunksjö Oyj, Oji Holdings Corporation, Ricoh Company, Ltd., Hansol Paper Co. Ltd., Koehler paper, Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd., Sihl GmbH, Appvion Operations, Inc., Jujo Thermal Ltd., TELE-PAPER (M) SDN. BHD., Rotolificio Bergamasco Srl, and Nath Paper & Pulp Mills Ltd.

