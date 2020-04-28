Disposable Straw Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2027

Disposable Straw Market – Introduction

Disposable straws are becoming popular globally. They are bio-degradable in nature and get easily mixed with soil Thus, these type of straws protect the environment. Furthermore, they help protect the enamel of human teeth.

Millions of plastic straws and other kinds of straws are used worldwide every day. Replacing them with disposable straws can help in reducing the amount of plastic in the environment dramatically.

Disposable Straw Market: Competitive Landscape

The concept of disposable straws is quite new in the industry owing to harmful impacts of plastics in marine life. The market for disposable straw is slightly concentrated with the presence of few global players coupled with many regional startups. These players are concentrated in the North American and European regions. Some of the key players active in the disposable straw market are mentioned below.

Huhtamaki Group

Huhtamaki Group is a New Zealand based company specialized in consumer and food service packaging services. The company also manufactures paper and plastic cups and straws. It has a strong presence in 34 countries with 74 manufacturing locations worldwide.

Aardvark Straws

Aardvark Straws is a U.S. based company specialized in manufacturing of paper straws. The company patented its paper straws in 1888 which was later re-introduced in 2007 in response to the rise in the anti plastic movement. In 2018, the company was purchased by Hoffmaster Group Inc., specialized in manufacturing of food and beverage industry. Products of the company are sold in the U.S. through a network of retailers and distributors.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Established in 1951, Tetra Pak International S.A. specializes in providing processing and packaging solutions for food. Tetra Pak is one of the three companies in Tetra Laval Group. The company provides U & Z shaped straws, telescopic straws, straight straws, and sensory straws.

Bamboo Straws Worldwide

Established in the year 2014, Bamboo Straws Worldwide manufactures reusable bio-degradable bamboo straws. The company primarily specializes in manufacture of 100% bamboo products. As of 2019, the company has shipped its products to more than three countries worldwide.

Biopac (UK) Ltd

Biopac (UK) Ltd is one of the key manufacturers and suppliers of eco-friendly food packaging and catering disposables in the U.K. The company provides paper straws and PLA straws. Its core customers include caterers, restaurants, delis, cafés, takeaways, and coffee shops.

Apart from these key players, some other players associated with the manufacturing of disposables are Stone Straw Limited, Guangzhou Guanlin Paper Products, Merrypak, and EcoPack.

Disposable Straw Market: Dynamics

Disposable straw market to expand owing to environmental concerns associated with plastic straws

Market for disposable straws is anticipated to increase rapidly owing to the rise in concerns about the harmful impact of plastic straws on the environment. As most of the plastic straws are non-biodegradable, they do not disintegrate. This affects the marine life to a great extent. According to the United Nations, each year more than 8 million tons of plastic waste are dumped in the oceans. Major rivers around the world carry 2 to 3 million tons of plastics into the sea every year. Thus increasing environmental concerns owing to harmful impacts of plastic straws is anticipated to boost the demand for disposable straws.

