Drone Analytics Market Outlook: Heading to the Clouds at a CAGR 32.12%

Summary:

Industry Background:

Drone analytics is defined as the software which enterprises necessity to collect, manage, as well as analyze aerial data. Numerous benefits of using data analytics such as create 2D and 3D visual representations of the sites examined by drones, record as well as process all aerial data, provide solutions across a variety of industries, among others. Increasing capital investments for the development of new and advanced drone software has also played an important role in positively impacting the growth of the market. The market for drone analytics is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 32.12% during the forecast periodThis growth is primarily driven by Increasing Demand for Drone Analytics in Commercial Applications and Growing Demand for Sophisticated Industry-Specific Analytical Solutions.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Drones. Major Players, such as Airware, Inc. (United States), DroneDeploy (United States), Delta Drone (France), PrecisionHawk (United States), Pix4D (Switzerland), Aerovironment, Inc. (United States), Kespry Inc. (United States), Pix4D (United States), Dronifi (United States) and Sentera, LLC (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

In January 2019, the Aria Insights (United States) Company has launched to turn drone-collected data into actionable intelligence with artificial intelligence. Hence, it will benefit the increased product portfolio of the company., In February 2019, the Delair Company has launched the AI-driven platform for drone data. Therefore, this launched will help in strengthening the position of the company in the future. And In March 2018, the Airware, Inc. (United States) Company has launched new advanced drone analytics capabilities. Hence, this would help in increasing the customer base and expansion of the company.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Drone Analytics in Commercial Applications

Growing Demand for Sophisticated Industry-Specific Analytical Solutions

Market Trend:

Incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Drones

Restraints:

High Cost is involved in the Process of Gathering the Information

Opportunities:

Development of Advanced and Complex Drone Software, Increased Use of Drones in Various Applications and Increased Adoption of Autonomous Drones by Various Law Enforcement Agencies

Challenges:

Growing Concerns over Cybersecurity/Data Security and High Costs Involved in Gathering Precise Data

