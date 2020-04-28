Electrical Appliances Market is Projected to Reach 1037.4 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1%

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Electrical Appliances Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Electrolux (Sweden), Hitachi Appliances Inc. (Japan), LG Electronics Inc. (Korea), Haier Group (China), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Whirlpool Corp. (United States), Robert Bosch (Germany), Electrolux (Sweden), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Jarden Consumer Solutions (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary

Global Electrical Appliances Market Overview:

The electrical appliances are the devices that can uses electricity to perform a function. Its exhibits its performance in different voltage ranges such as low voltage, medium voltage and high voltage to access equipment’s. The electrical equipment’s are mostly applicable in residential and commercial purposes. In both the cases, wired and wireless technology is been utilized for easy accessibility and productivity. The electrical appliances major application observed in house-hold usability because it reduces the time consuming activities and produced real time output. The electrical appliances market is rapidly increasing in global regions due to development of smart grids and connected appliances in developed countries. Midea Group and Electrolux introduced a premium AEG brands in Chinese consumer markets that beneficial in product expansion and profitability growth in the country. According to AMA, the Global Electrical Appliances market is expected to see growth rate of 7.1% and may see market size of USD1037.4 Million by 2024.

According to HTF research team, the Global Electrical Appliances market will experience significant growth during the forecast period due to potential opportunities lying in the market such as. Some of the important driving forces are “Increase demand of electrical appliances in smart cities. And Growing demand of wireless application in electrical appliances.”.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Electrical Appliances market by Type (Refrigerator, Air Treatments Products, Microwaves, Small Cooking Appliances, Vacuum Cleaners, Food preparation appliances and Others), by Application (Residential and Commercial) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key trends (current and future) of the market

Market Drivers:

• Increase Demand of Electrical Appliances in Smart Cities.

• Growing Demand of Wireless Application in Electrical Appliances.

Market Trend:

• Increase demand due to new product development and product differentiation in electrical appliances market.

• Upsurge demand due wide range of product portfolio and affordable price of the equipment’s.

Restraints:

• Lack of Skilled Workforce for Installation of Electrical Appliances.

• The Fluctuation of Raw Material Prices and Supply is Witness in Many Regions.

Opportunities:

• Focus on Digitalization That Allows Real Time, Open and Automated Communication Systems.

• Rising Demand of Renewable Sources for Electrification in Different End User.

Challenges:

• Environmental Impact Due To Emission of Carbon Dioxide Gas by the Electrical Appliances.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are AB Electrolux (Sweden), Hitachi Appliances Inc. (Japan), LG Electronics Inc. (Korea), Haier Group (China), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Whirlpool Corp. (United States), Robert Bosch (Germany), Electrolux (Sweden), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Jarden Consumer Solutions (United States) and Indesit Company SpA (Italy. Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Glen Dimplex Group (Ireland), Midea Group (China), Hamilton Beach Brands Inc. (United States), Maytag Corporation (United States) and Groupe SEB (France). Analyst at HTF see United States Manufacturers to retain maximum share of Global Electrical Appliances market by 2024. Considering Market by Sales, the sub-segment i.e. OEMs will boost the Electrical Appliances market. Considering Market by Technology, the sub-segment i.e. Wireless [Wi-FI, Bluetooth, Zigbee, IoT and 6LowPAN, NFC] will boost the Electrical Appliances market. Considering Market by Voltage, the sub-segment i.e. Low Voltage [50V to 70V, 71V to 100V, 101-120V] will boost the Electrical Appliances market. Considering Market by Distribution channel, the sub-segment i.e. Supermarket & Hypermarket will boost the Electrical Appliances market.

Market Highlights:

In December 21, 2018, Panasonic Corporation merged with PPRD, which is beneficial in treatment of stock acquisition rights and bonds. It’s also focused on expansion of element process for conducive polymer capacitors.

In October 23, 2018, LG Electronics launched a series of products in home appliance segments that beneficial in providing premium products in home appliances segment with improved competing price range in consumer goods segment. It’s also expected a profit margin of 50% from 30% of overall sales

“According to Bureau of Energy Efficiency scheme its focused on energy efficiency labels on high energy end use equipment & appliances and lower down minimum energy performance standards. The main objective is to circulated the information among the consumers and its also provides a certification to inform about the prospective purchasers that the equipment’s is highly energy efficient for its category”.

Available Customization:

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Electrical Appliances market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Electrical Appliances market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Electrical appliances Manufacturers, Electrical appliances Traders, End-Use Market Participants of Different Segments of electrical equipments, Government and Research Organizations, Associations and Industrial Bodies, Research and Consulting Firms, R&D Institutions and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

