End-of-Line Packaging Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2019 – 2027

An end-of-line packaging solution for an industrial unit helps to automate the entire manufacturing and packaging process. Automation of processes in machines helps increase the production quantity for any industry and aid the escalating demand. Several companies competing in the global market want to upgrade their businesses by transforming their manufacturing services for increased productivity in the long run.

Industries in developing countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Korea are implementing automated manufacturing procedures to overcome the difficulties such as shortage of labor and cost optimization. End-of-line packaging eradicates the requirement of training workers. This allows companies to engross the available labor in other valuable tasks.

Introduction of robot hands in packaging processes is rapidly becoming prevalent to surge manufacturing efficiency. Robotic systems in end-of-line packaging improve the overall production efficiency. Robotic systems in end-of-line packaging also diminish physical tasks including packaging, palletizing, and picking. A robotic arm enables augmented production efficiency that results into high investment returns and low operational costs. Robotic arms in end-of-line packaging are especially used to handle lightweight packaging as it decreases the risk of damage. The benefits of incorporating robotic arm automation in end-of-line packaging are influencing key manufacturers in various industries to install these systems.

The end-of-line packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology and the automatic segment is expected to account for the highest share during the forecast period 2019-2027. The semi-automatic segment is expected to drop its share in the overall market by the end of 2027. Automation in manufacturing facilities is gaining traction within companies to overcome the scarcity of skilled workforce, specifically in developing countries. Increased implementation of automatic production processes in production lines is expected to drive the end-of-line packaging market.

As of now, existing end-of-line packaging players are largely focused on increasing efficiency and only a handful of companies offer products with lowered required attributes. The Asia Pacific end-of-line packaging market signifies the highest CAGR in terms of value. The Asia Pacific end-of-line packaging market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Important companies operating in the global end-of-line packaging market are Bosch Packaging Technology Krones AG, Optima Packaging Group GmbH, Pro Mach Inc., Gebo Cermex, IMA S.p.A., Festo Corporation, Combi Packaging Systems LLC, DS Smith plc, and Schneider Packaging Equipment.

