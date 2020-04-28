Fenugreek Powder Market 2019-2026 Industry Growth, Trend, Size, Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Top Key Players and Insights Report

“The latest report on Fenugreek Powder industry takes a closer look at the value chain assessment for the forecast period, 2019 to 2026. Along with the detailed analysis of the recent aspect of market players, the study brings to light their winning strategies.”

Growing consumer preference towards organic products, growing demand for natural cosmetics, rise in intake among lactating women are some of main driving factors for market growth. Growth in spending towards organic health products over chemical products and expanding application healthcare industry is expected to provide market growth opportunity in forecast period. However, limited testing facilities, is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market. The Global Fenugreek Powder Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

The key players profiled in the market include:

Garlico Industries Limited

C. Kannan & Co.

Amazon Spices Private Limited

Xi’an Mekeem Cosmetics Co., Ltd

Shaanxi Joryherb Bio-Technology Co., Ltd

Xi’an Lyphar Biotech Co., Ltd

Al Africky Herbs

Avikara foodstuff trading LLC

Alfrebro

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

Organic

Conventional

Based on applications, the market is divided into:

Food

Dietary Supplements

Health Care

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Target Audience:

Fenugreek Powder Manufacturers & Providers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

