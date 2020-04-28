Floor Safety Products Market – Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2026

Floor safety products refer to different safety equipment used in industrial and commercial spaces to prevent fatalities and accidents. Modern workplaces even if they are safe, are prone to hazards especially in the busy warehouses, loading docks, and forklift areas. Material handling and industrial environments specifically can be hazardous to employees. Areas where grease, water, and other liquids are found on the floor are accident-prone. Floor safety products such as floor safety cones, safety mats, and anti-slip tapes are deployed within industrial enclosures and workplaces in order to reduce the chances of hazards and mishaps.

Long standing hours can take a toll on a worker’s productivity; thus, anti-fatigue matting products provide workers with the necessary support to lessen the amount of stress, thereby keeping them feeling fresh. About 70%-80% of the soil enters the premises via foot traffic. Slips, falls, and tripping accounts for almost 20% of the workplace related accidents. Increasing personal injury claims arising from these accidents is also one of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the floor safety products market over the forecast timeframe.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46107

Floor safety concerns are becoming high priority as facility managers are reporting countless injuries to customers and staff, with many of them facing huge financial and manpower losses to the company from fall and slip accidents. Regulatory bodies such as OSHA are responsible for designing specific standards and norms for workers in different end-use industry which are responsible for preventing costly accidents. Failing to adhere to such regulations can lead to extra costs in the form of extensive fines, medical treatment, and lawsuits depending on the severity of negligence.

The global floor safety products market can be segmented on the basis of type into safety mats, floor safety cones & signage, anti-slip tapes, and others. The safety mats industry demand is anticipated to be driven from the manufacturing industry, health care organizations, research laboratories, and industrial kitchens. These mats are equipped with features such as chemical resistance, anti-slip and antimicrobial properties, and grease & oil resistance, and are designed for resisting abrasion and impact. The safety mats are also made to match the standards of durability and reliability in the harshest industrial environments. The integration of advanced safety features in mats is anticipated to boost the demand for safety mats in end-user segments, thereby propelling the growth of the floor safety products market over the forecast timeline.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets