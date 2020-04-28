Food Grade Antifoam Market helps in Speeding the Process of Manufacturing any Food and Beverage Products

In food and beverage industry, foam serves as a stabilizing and a gelling agent. Foam is present in many forms such as mousse, whipped cream and others. In foam, proteins are the most active ingredients present which helps in the formation of it and are also responsible for its stable nature. In order to produce foam, a foaming agent is added to the food. There are certain disadvantages of foaming in the food and beverage industry such as shorter shelf life of the food, inhibiting the food manufacturing process and others. In order to overcome the problem faced due to the formation of foam, the food manufacturers started using the food grade antifoam.

Food grade antifoam are used in many food and beverage industries in order to prevent the formation of foam. The foam cause defects on the surface of the food while processing it, which will be avoided by the usage of food grade antifoam. While filling the food products or beverages in containers, foam occupies most of the container containing product. In order to counter this problem, food manufacturers started the usage of food grade antifoam. There are various chemical formulas to prepare food grade antifoam in order to prevent the formation of foam.

Growing demand for Food Ingredients has led to growth of Food Grade Antifoam:

Food grade antifoam helps in speeding the process of manufacturing any food and beverage products. There are different types of food grade antifoam present in the market such as powder food grade antifoam, oil based food grade antifoam, silicon based food grade antifoam, water based food grade antifoam and alkyl based food grade antifoam.

Each food grade antifoam possess different properties. Oil based food grade anti foam helps preventing the surface foam that is formed while preparing any food product. Powder based food grade antifoam has a silica which can be used in the powder foods. Water based food grade antifoam has certain oils and fatty acids which prevents the foam formation in the beverages. Silicone based food grade antifoam are used in the oils in order to prevent the formation of foam. Alkyl based food grade antifoam is used in distilleries. These are the properties of the food grade antifoam, which helps increase the process speed. The market for the food grade antifoam is expected to grow, as the food manufacturers have incorporated the usage of food grade antifoam.

Some of the market participants operating in the global food grade antifoam market identified across the value chain include Dow Consumer Solutions, Penta Manufacturing Company, Lonza Consumer Product Ingredients, AB Specialty Silicones, Applied Material Solutions, Inc., Chardon Labs, Seacole, Tri-Chem Industries, Emerald Performance Materials among other food grade antifoam market participants.

Key Developments in the Food Grade Antifoam Market:

In June 2018, AB Specialty Silicones expanded and renovated its Research and Development facilities. This development has increased the company’s technical capabilities for efficient product analysis which will enhance the technical service, performance testing and product development.

In July 2018, Lonza Consumer Product Ingredients expanded its exclusive third-party distributor relationship with Azelis Americas to include the sale of hygiene and preservation products into Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The possibility for the growth of food grade antifoam in the market is high. Considering the benefits of food grade antifoam in the food processing industry it is estimated to have a high potential for the food grade antifoam market.

