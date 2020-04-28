Form-fill-seal Machines Market – A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics

Form-fill-seal machines for thermoformed rigid packaging products, also known as thermoform-fill-seal machines are used for the packaging of food and other consumer products across the globe. Cups and trays for packaging of food products are majorly produced with thermoform-fill-seal machines. Due to the relatively high price of thermoform-fill-seal machines as compared to form-fill-seal machines for flow wraps, small food processing firms are reluctant towards using thermoform-fill-seal machines. On the contrary, because they offer better aesthetics and high protection for semi-solid food items, thermoformed plastic cups have high adoption among large food and beverage companies.

The consumer preference for plastic bottles as a convenient packaging solution for beverages and liquids has driven the bottles segments in the form-fill-seal machines market. The large pharmaceutical industry established in the U.S. is one of the most prominent drivers for the bottling lines demand. Also, the average selling price of bottling lines with pharmaceutical standards is relatively higher as compared to the price of vertical form-fill-seal machines. This has resulted into more than 80% market share of horizontal form-fill-seal machines segment in 2019 in the North America form-fill-seal machines market.

The production of form-fill-seal machines in European countries is significantly high, while the manufacturing sector of Europe has shown sluggish growth over the last five years. This has hampered the demand for form-fill-seal machines in the region.

Germany is the most prominent market in the Europe form-fill-seal machines market, while Benelux is projected to experience relatively higher growth during the forecast period. Europe is the major exporter in the global pharmaceuticals trade, driving the demand for form-fill-seal machines. On the contrary, packaged food and beverage industries in the region have shown stagnant performance, restraining the form-fill-seal machines market growth.

In 2019, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the leading form-fill-seal machines market in the global market, which is further projected to grow 1.5 times by the end of 2027. Relatively unorganized manufacturing sector of Asia Pacific has high demand for economic form-fill-seal machines, specifically for the packaging of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and food products.

To serve the large demand for form-fill-seal machines, excessive number of machinery manufacturers, based in China and India, are providing highly cost effective form-fill-seal machines to small and medium manufacturing firms. Japan is capable of providing low capacity, as well as technologically advanced high production form-fill-seal machines for large manufacturing firms.

China-manufactured low cost form-fill-seal machines have significant demand across the globe as North American and European form-fill-seal machine manufacturers are specialized in the production of relatively higher cost machinery with latest technology. Rapidly rising manufacturing sector and increasing urban population in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region are major drivers for the form-fill-seal machines market in the geography. China and Japan are estimated to account for around 2/3rd of the Asia Pacific form-fill-seal machines market in 2019, while India is projected to register a relatively higher growth rate by the end of the forecast period.

