General-purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market Trends, Scope, Forecast 2027

General-purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market: Introduction

General-purpose test equipment (GPTE) are largely used for testing and measurement of design prototypes and finished products with required specifications

GPTE include different testing and measuring (T&M) equipment such as spectrum analyzers, oscilloscopes, power meters, signal generators, electronic counters, logic analyzers, and multi-meters

GPTE are being adopted largely in industries including communications and aerospace & defense. These equipment are employed to learn whether the electronic devices manufactured for different end-use industries are satisfying their intended purpose.

General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market: Dynamics

Growing adoption of modular test and measurement equipment is expected to be a key factor driving the global general-purpose test equipment (GPTE) market during the forecast period

Advancements in the test and measurement technology have augmented the interest in modular test and measurement equipment. These advancements are helping manufacturers in expanding the service life of test and measurement equipment, while decreasing repair and maintenance costs and improving operational efficiency.

Moreover, increasing demand from the telecommunication industry for testing the standards and protocols for LTE networks is expected to boost the global general-purpose test equipment (GPTE) market during the forecast period

However, increasing adoption of rental or leasing services is expected to hamper the global GPTE market in the recent future

Growing awareness about rental services for testing design prototypes and finished products across various end-use industries and increasing production and R&D activities have propelled the adoption of rental general purpose test equipment. This limits the global general-purpose test equipment (GPTE) market.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market: Segmentation

Based on product, the global general-purpose test equipment (GPTE) market can be divided into signal generator, spectrum analyzer, network analyzer, oscilloscope, and others

The oscilloscope segment accounted for a major share of the global GPTE market in 2018 and is likely to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the global general-purpose test equipment (GPTE) market can be segmented into communication, aerospace & defense, industrial, electronics & semiconductors, and others

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market for General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE)

In terms of region, the global general-purpose test equipment (GPTE) market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global market for general-purpose test equipment (GPTE) from 2019 to 2027, followed by EMEA and North America

Asia Pacific is a major hub for several industries including automotive and electrical & electronics. China, India, and South Korea are leading manufacturers of consumer electronics devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles, in the region. Growth of automotive and electrical & electronics industries in the region drives the general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market in Asia Pacific.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global general-purpose test equipment (GPTE) market was moderately fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Anritsu Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

National Instruments Corporation

Keysight Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Lauterbach GmbH

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on “General-purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market”

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets