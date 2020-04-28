Global 3D CAD Industry 2019 Market Share, Regional Analysis, Growth Insights, Leading Companies, End Users and Forecast to 2023

3D CAD, or 3-dimensional computer-aided design, is technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. Used by architects, engineers, and other professionals, 3D CAD provides an extra dimension to precisely visualize and share designs.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the 3D CAD market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the 3D CAD market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global 3D CAD market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading 3D CAD Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The 3D CAD industry development trends and marketing channels are

Analysis of 3D CAD Industry Key Manufacturers:

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

3D Systems

BobCAD-CAM

Cadonix

CAXA

Graebert

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Corporate Enterprise

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Education

Othersr.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global 3D CAD Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global 3D CAD Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America 3D CAD by Countries

6 Europe 3D CAD by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific 3D CAD by Countries

8 South America 3D CAD by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa 3D CAD by Countries

10 Global 3D CAD Market Segment by Type

11 Global 3D CAD Market Segment by Application

12 3D CAD Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix.

