Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Industry 2019 Market Size, Share and Global Growth Analysis and Forecast 2023

Hydrocarbon accounting (HCA), is defined as ?the system by which ownership of oil, gas, gas liquids and produced water is determined and tracked from the point of production to a point of sale or discharge?. The terms allocation and production reporting are also commonly used to refer to this function.

It has two essential elements. Firstly, gathering and validating flow measurement data in order to establish the definitive record of production from a facility. Secondly, it involves carrying out allocation calculations on the flow measurements to derive quantities that are not measured directly.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market by product type and applications/end industries.

Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution includes two essential elements. Firstly, gathering and validating flow measurement data in order to establish the definitive record of production from a facility. Secondly, it involves carrying out allocation calculations on the flow measurements to derive quantities that are not measured directly. And the Hydrocarbons Accounting Software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Analysis of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Industry Key Manufacturers:

SAP

Adept Solutions

P2 Energy Solutions

Tieto

Quorum Business Solutions

EnergySys

Schlumberger

JPL

Pansoft

….

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil

Natural Gas

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution by Countries

6 Europe Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution by Countries

8 South America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution by Countries

10 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Segment by Type

11 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Segment by Application

12 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

