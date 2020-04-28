Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Treatment Industry 2019 Market Size, Share, Analysis, Segments, Growth Strategy, Leading Companies and Opportunities by 2026

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a type of chronic scarring lung disease characterized by a progressive and irreversible decline in lung function. Symptoms typically include gradual onset of shortness of breath and a dry cough. Other changes may include feeling tired and abnormally large and dome shaped nails (nail clubbing). Complications may include pulmonary hypertension, heart failure, pneumonia, or pulmonary embolism.

The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) Treatment is primarily segmented based on different treatment, drug type, end users and region. On the basis of treatment, market is segmented into drug class, oxygen therapy, lung transplant and others. On the basis of the drug type, market is segmented into mapk inhibitors, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, autotaxin inhibitors and others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and other end users. On the basis of regions, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of treatment, the market is split into:

Drug Class

Oxygen Therapy

Lung Transplant

Others

On the basis of drug type, the market is split into:

MAPK Inhibitors

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Autotaxin Inhibitors

Others

On the basis of end user, the market is split into:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players:

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Pfizer

Novartis

Eton Bioscience Inc.

Merck

Glaxosmithkline

AstraZeneca

Affiris

Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, country, treatment, drug type, end users market size and their forecast from 2018-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key product, and unique selling points

Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, treatment, drug type and end users with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Treatment Manufactures

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Treatment Overview

5. Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Treatment, by Treatment

6. Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Treatment, by Drug Type

7. Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Treatment, by End Users

8. Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Treatment by Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Key Insights

