Global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Industry Size, Growth, Global Market Analysis, Share, Segments and Forecast 2019-2023

RF-over-Fiber is a technology that describes the conversion of a Radio Frequency (RF) signal into a Fiber Optic (FO) signal and then back to an RF signal. In RF-over-Fiber architecture, a data-carrying RF (Radio Frequency) signal with a high frequency (usually greater than 10 GHz is imposed on a lightwave signal before being transported over the optical link. Therefore, wireless signals are optically distributed to base stations directly at high frequencies and converted from the optical to electrical domain at the base stations before being amplified and radiated by an antenna.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Radio over fiber has recently emerged as a useful technology for providing specialized coverage of wireless communications services. It was first proposed and demonstrated by Cooper et al in 1990. This relatively niche market is expected to grow significantly in the future as new radio over fiber technologies emerge and their applications become more diverse and less costly. Radio over fiber is poised to become the dominant access transmission technology for low-power wireless networks.

Complete report on RF over Fiber (RFoF) market report spread across 132 pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading RF over Fiber (RFoF) Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The RF over Fiber (RFoF) industry development trends and marketing channels are

Analysis of RF over Fiber (RFoF) Industry Key Manufacturers:

Finisar

HUBER + SUHNER

RF Optic

Emcore

APIC Corporation

Syntonics LLC

DEV Systemtechnik

ViaLite

Foxcom

…..

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

3GHz

3GHz

6GHz

8GHz

15GHz

20GHz

40GHz

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Civil Application

Military Application.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global RF over Fiber (RFoF) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global RF over Fiber (RFoF) Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America RF over Fiber (RFoF) by Countries

6 Europe RF over Fiber (RFoF) by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific RF over Fiber (RFoF) by Countries

8 South America RF over Fiber (RFoF) by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa RF over Fiber (RFoF) by Countries

10 Global RF over Fiber (RFoF) Market Segment by Type

11 Global RF over Fiber (RFoF) Market Segment by Application

12 RF over Fiber (RFoF) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

