Growing Automation in Bag-In-Box Packaging Machines to Provide Increased Level of Productivity

Bag-in-box packaging machines are capable of filling plastic pillow bags of capacity 1.5 liters to 25 liters or more. Automatic bag-in-box packaging machines are in high demand as they help increase the production quantity for any kind of beverage to aid the escalating demand. Bag-in-box is extensively used in the packaging of processed fruit juice and dairy products during the aseptic process. Pasteurized products packed in bag-in-box format are shelf stable and require no refrigeration. The low carbon foot print and extended shelf life of aseptic bag-in-box packaging machines offer more sustainable choices of packaging for various industries including dairy, juice, liquid eggs, and non-food items including certain chemicals and motor oil.

Automatic bag-in-box packaging machines are linked together with control systems to form a complete line with automation to manufacture bag-in-box containers at a faster rate. Semi-automatic bag-in-box packaging machines are preferred by many bag-in-box manufacturers as they are best suitable for limited production. Bag making machine, bag filler, cartoner, and bag inserters are available in semi-automatic mode.

By machine type, the bag-in-box packaging machine market is segmented as standalone and integrated. Standalone bag-in-box packaging machines account for the highest share. Standalone are either automatic or semi-automatic machines, which form a bag-in-box packaging machine line without depending on other machinery. An integrated bag-in-box packaging machine consists of a single packaging line, where all operations are linked with simulation software or control systems. The integrated bag-in-box packaging machine system performs all operations such as the forming of the bag, filling, cartoning, case erectors, and bag inserters & sealers.

Request PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=66326

Europe has the highest wine-drinking population and most of the wine manufacturers are packaging their wines in bag-in-box formats. Bag-in-box packaging formats provide for more diverse choices in terms of price, convenience, and quality than the traditional bottles. The automated bag-in-box packaging machine market in developed in countries such as the US, Germany, France, the UK, and Italy is matured, and is expected to witness low to moderate growth during the forecast period.

Automated bag-in-box packaging machines are mostly used for higher production and efficiency. End-uses of bag-in-box packaging machine solutions include food, beverages, industrial products, household products, paints & lubricants, and healthcare & personal care. The semi-automated bag-in-box packaging machine segment is estimated to have accounted for the highest market share in terms of both value and volume in 2018.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets