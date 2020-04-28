HAZMAT Packaging Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2019 – 2027

HAZMAT packaging refers to the packaging of hazardous materials that are capable of posing risk to health, safety, or property during transportation. HAZMAT packaging has emerged as an efficient way to protect environment from hazardous chemicals. The scope of this report includes primary packaging of hazardous materials and includes packaging of products through drums, flexitanks, industrial bulk containers, etc. The packaging done with corrugated boxes is a part of secondary packaging. HAZMAT packaging is usually meant for the storage and transportation of hazardous substances across the border. Shipping of such materials is not only dangerous but also requires adherence to the guidelines and regulations set by organizations such as U.S.DOT, IMO, IATA, and ICAO etc.

There are nine classes defined under HAZMAT packaging. These include explosives, gases, flammable liquids & solids, oxidizing substances, corrosives, toxic & infectious substances, etc. HAZMAT packaging solutions are designed to protect the cargo from explosions or leakage. The basic shipment description required for HAZMAT packaging consists of shipping name, hazardous material classification, identification number, and the packing group respectively. Labelling & marking are the two primary constituents that play a vital role in the HAZMAT packaging market. Improper HAZMAT packaging results in severe injuries or loss of human life as well as damage to the environment. Controlling exposure to occupational hazards is the fundamental method of protecting workers, in case any hazmat incident occurs.

HAZMAT packaging ensures safety of crude during rail or other transportation methods. Using advanced technologies such as RFID in the HAZMAT packaging market can be seen as an opportunity during the forecast period. Many packaging manufacturers in the HAZMAT packaging market are opting for e-retail as a means to not only increase their sales but also maintain a competitive edge over other market players. For instance: Snyder Industries., Inc. and Hoover Ferguson Group, significant players in the HAZMAT packaging market have opted for online sales as a medium to increase their sales. This also helps in keeping a check on certified HAZMAT packaged products.

However, disposal of flexitanks is a challenge for the HAZMAT packaging industry which can result in hampering the HAZMAT packaging market in the near future. Flexitanks are meant for single use only after which they have to be discarded. The escalation in the raw material prices and other input costs has led to increased prices of IBCs and drums, which can affect the HAZMAT packaging market.

The key manufacturers in the HAZMAT packaging market profiled in this report include–. Greif Inc., SIA Flexitanks, Hoover Ferguson Group, Schutz Container Systems, Inc., Mauser Group B.V., HINRICH Industries, Thielmann US LLC, Eagle Manufacturing Company, Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc., Clouds Drums Dubai LLC., Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., Sicagen India Ltd, Great Western Containers Inc., Fibrestar Drums Limited, Meyer Steel Drum, Inc., and Peninsula Drums Cc. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global HAZMAT packaging market during the period 2019-27.

