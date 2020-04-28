Heart Health Supplements Market – Global Industry Statistics and Facts Helps to Flourish Industry Rapidly

According to a survey conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2012, approximately 17.5 million people died from various cardiovascular diseases. To prevent cardiovascular diseases, a balanced diet should include food products such as oily fish, fruits, vegetables, and the right amount of fiber. As consumers are gaining awareness regarding cardiovascular health, the requirement for heart health supplements has also surged. Heart health supplement products contain the right amount of nutrients to Prevent various cardiovascular diseases.

The study offers a detailed overview of the key segments of the global heart health supplements market. It further provides insight into the advances being made in the development of heart health supplements with high nutritional value.

The report analyzes the important elements at play in the regional and global level of the heart health supplements market. It highlights the current market scenario as well as the future growth prospects of the market. The report also presents projections about the revenue and volume growth of the global heart health supplements market. To offer a clear picture of the competitive landscape of the market, the study utilizes the Porter’s five forces analysis. It also provides information about the degree of entry barriers in the global heart health supplements market along with the predominant trends.

Global Heart Health Supplements Market: Trends and Opportunities

The shift in food preferences and a sedentary lifestyle has boosted the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year almost 610,000 people die of cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. The growth of the global heart health supplements market can be attributed to the growing number of campaigns being held to spread awareness about the consumption of heart health supplements. Furthermore, the contribution of regulatory authorities and government bodies towards increasing the consumption of heart health supplements is anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forthcoming years.

The demand for heart health supplement products such as omega-3 is significantly high as they help in reducing risks related to cardiovascular conditions and diseases. Omega-3 is known to positively impact the electrical activity in the heart, thus preventing uncontrolled heart beats. It further lowers the level of triglyceride in the blood. Moreover, fiber-rich food products such as oats are associated with the reduction of cholesterol, henceforth improving the cardiovascular health of a person. As a result of these benefits, the demand for heart health supplements is anticipated to rise extensively over the forthcoming years.

Global Heart Health Supplements Market: Regional Outlook

The report segments the global heart health supplements market into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. According to the research, the U.S. is the leading consumer of heart health supplements in North America. However, due to the saturating heart health supplements market in North America, leading companies are focusing on capitalizing on the opportunities arising from emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific is projected to witness strong growth due to the rise in spending capacity and rising cases of cardiovascular diseases in the region.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The leading players in the global heart health supplements market such as Koninklijke DSM N.V., Abbott Laboratories, AdvoCare International, Amway, and Bayer A.G. among others are focusing on enhancing their consumer base through development of advanced heart health supplements and exploring new sales channels.

