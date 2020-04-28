High Consumer Acceptance for Unit Dose Packs to Continue to Drive the Stick Packaging Market

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research, titled “Stick Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027,” the need for portion control and exact dosage in pharmaceuticals and food & beverage industries is expected to fuel the global stick packaging market during the forecast period, 2019-2027. Globally, the revenue generated from the sales of stick packaging products have been estimated to be around US$ 1,051.9 Mn in 2018 and are projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% by value, during the forecast period.

Stick packs are tube-shaped, elongated packets which are sealed at both ends. These are preferred for packaging due to their sustainability, convenience, and quality. Stick packaging reduces carbon footprint due to its compact size. Usually, length of stick packaging is at least four times longer than its width. Stick packaging finds useful applications in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food, beverages, and cosmetic industries, where it offers single-serve packaging solutions to customers. Stick packaging is desirable and easy-to-handle packaging solution for on-the-go applications.

In the stick packaging market, the food & beverage sector is expected to drive the market. Stick packaging provides travel accessibility, regardless of the demographic as stick packs can fit anywhere. Besides, stick packaging is conducive to immediate consumption. Nowadays, stick packaging products are lending themselves a part of a larger finished product matrix such as meals boxes, and assist on-the-go consumption. Also, a remarkable benefit of single-serve stick packaging originates from their capability to provide freshness and extend the shelf life of food & beverages. Stick packaging is now an essential part of various application segments including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, industrial, and others.

In the pharmaceuticals industry, single-serve packages are more effective as compared to larger packs which are opened and closed several times and lead to the introduction of moisture, contamination, and waste into the packs. Also, stick packaging offers self-explanatory dosages and uniformity in usage, thus focusing on portion control. Moreover, the usage of stick packaging eliminates confusion regarding dose variances and risks associated with them.

Moreover, stick packaging is customizable and can be tailor-made as per customer requirement. In the pharmaceutical industry, the application of unit dosage has grown during the past few decades. Stick packaging is a portable packaging solution and therefore, preferred by people to avoid handling bulky packs. Also, the pharmaceutical industry in various parts of the world is now more inclined towards the production of unit dosage by replacing traditional bottle dosage as it enables dosage accuracy. Stick packaging is one among various other forms of unit dosage available. However, the preference for unit dosage will certainly give a boost to the sales of stick packaging due to high dosage accuracy and consumer compliance.

