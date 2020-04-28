Incense Sticks (Agarbatti) Market Enhancement and Developments by 2026

Since ancient times, India has had a rich tradition of using incense sticks on many auspicious occasions. Incense sticks have had acceptance since vedic times and have found mention in the Atharvaveda and Rigveda. They are also known as agarbatti, which is derived from the sanskrit word agaravarthi (agar means aroma and varthi means wound). Incense sticks enhance the experience of meditation through their aroma. Agarbattis convey the image of a temple and a shrine in the mind of an Indian devotee.

The sacred perfume emanating from incense sticks changes the whole atmosphere of a place of worship. Incense sticks have been an important element in the performance of religious rites. The main purpose of incense sticks is to spread fragrance. Incense sticks are a vital part of any Hindu ritual. They remove unpleasant odors and purify the atmosphere for sacred rituals. The Indian incense sticks (agarbatti) market is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years. Factors such as increase in the number of temples, rise in tourism, and increase in disposable income are anticipated to drive the Indian incense sticks (agarbatti) market.

Exports of incense sticks from India have been increasing in the last few years. Demand for incense sticks is significant from the Southern states of India due to the presence of a large number of temples. Northern and southern region of India combined contribute for around than 65% of incense sticks in India. Moreover, Incense sticks act as organic disinfectants that drive away insects. They also offer some psychological benefits. Incense sticks have a great impact of soothing the mind. Incense sticks facilitate a calming effect and help in performing rituals with better concentration.

The incense sticks (agarbatti) market in India can be segmented based on fragrance, weight, distribution channel, and region. Based on fragrance, the incense sticks (agarbatti) market can be segmented into floral, woody, fruity, and herbal. The floral segment can be divided into rose, jasmine, mogra, rajnigandha, and champa. In terms of weight, the incense sticks (agarbatti) market can be divided into less than 25 gm, 25 to 90 gm, 90 to 150 gm, 150 to 250 gm, 250 to 500 gm, and 500 gm to 1 kg.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report at

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=62751

Based on distribution channel, the incense sticks (agarbatti) market can be segmented into online and offline. The online distribution channel segment can be divided into company website and third party. The offline distribution segment can be split into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others. Based on region, the incense sticks (agarbatti) market in India can be divided into North, South, East, and West.

To increase market share, Indian companies in are discovering new variants of incense sticks in terms of new fragrances. Many firms are also altering the color, shape, and size of their products in order to differentiate themselves and make their incense sticks more eye-catching. Companies are experimenting with a combination of fragrances, different shapes, sizes, and packaging to boost sales.

The incense sticks (agarbatti) market is largely dominated by established players with a presence in India. Some of the key players in the incense sticks in the India market are Cycle, Patanjali Ayurved, Hem Corporation, Mokshagarbatti, ITC Limited, Zedblack, Tataf Agarbatti Industry, Haridarshan, and Nandi Agarbatti. Key players have implemented various strategies such as exports to promote their business in the global market.a

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets