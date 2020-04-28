Industrial Adhesives Market Update: Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Industrial Adhesives Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Cytec Industries Inc (United States), Avery Dennison Corporation (United States), Henkel (Germany), Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd (Japan), Lord Corporation (United States), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Vendors landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

According to the report, some of the important driving forces behind the market growth are “Growth in the End-Use Industries Such As Construction, Automotive, Electronics and Packaging, Rising Requirement for Packaged Food and Beverages and Growing Automotive Industry”. The primary concern of any business is the reduction of the overall operating cost. The increased need for operating efficiency and meeting regulatory demands at the same time have become major challenges for the original Vendors, additional restraints impacting market are “Fluctuating Oil Prices. And Rising Concerns about Adverse Impact of Solvent Based Adhesives” which is continuously seeking attention of Industry Experts and Decision makers.

The Industrial Adhesives Ecosystem: 2018-2024 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts report presents an in-depth assessment of the Industrial Adhesives market including latest technologies & innovation, key trends, market drivers, challenges, vertical & market applications along with deployment case studies, regulatory landscape, future roadmap and strategies, value chain and player profiles. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2018 till 2024. The forecasts are segmented by Type (Hot-Melt Adhesives, Water-Based Adhesives, Solvent-Based Adhesives, Pressure Sensitive Adhesives and Structural Adhesives), by Application (Joining Methods, Mechanical Fastening, Welding, Automotives, Electrical and Electronics and Shipbuilding Industry) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Industrial Adhesives Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.”

Key Vendors:

Cytec Industries Inc (United States), Avery Dennison Corporation (United States), Henkel (Germany), Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd (Japan), Lord Corporation (United States), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (United States), Bostik (United States), BASF (Germany) and 3M Company (United States)

In the last few years, Global market of Industrial Adhesives developed rapidly. Major factors driving the market are Growth in the End-Use Industries Such As Construction, Automotive, Electronics and Packaging.

On the basis of product type, the Industrial Adhesives market is segmented by Hot-Melt Adhesives, Water-Based Adhesives, Solvent-Based Adhesives, Pressure Sensitive Adhesives and Structural Adhesives.

On the basis of applications, the Industrial Adhesives market is segmented by Joining Methods, Mechanical Fastening, Welding, Automotives, Electrical and Electronics and Shipbuilding Industry.

Recent Industry Highlights:

On 11th April 2019, Henkel announced that during the battery show 2019 in Stuttgart, Henkel will launch new silicone-free gap filler for electric vehicles..

Some of the other players that are also part of study are Sika AG (Switzerland), DuPont (United States), Huntsman International LLC (United States), Pidilite (India), H.B. Fuller (United States) and DELO (Germany). The Global Industrial Adhesives market is gaining huge competition due to involvement of United States companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Industrial Adhesives market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Industrial Adhesives market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment> by targeting key target audience that includes Packaging, Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Electrical and Electronics, Medical and Hygiene, Building, Furniture and Construction and Industry Assembly.

This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, Annual reports, press releases etc.

