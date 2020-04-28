Industrial Environmental Monitoring System Market Growth Analysis, Forecasts to 2019-2027

Industrial Environmental Monitoring System Market: Introduction

An environmental monitoring system is used to analyze air, water, and soil samples and monitor the quality of the environment. This system controls and monitors the environmental state during and after an industrial operation.

Leading companies are engaged in inventing advanced technologies and developing industrial environmental monitoring systems to monitor and control the harmful effects of industrial operations.

Industrial Environmental Monitoring System Market Dynamics

Increasing awareness about environmental pollution control is considered to be one of the major factors affecting the growth of the industrial environmental monitoring system market.

Supportive government rules and regulations to reduce environmental pollution along with increased government funding to prevent and control environmental pollution are expected to boost the growth of the industrial environmental monitoring system market.

Moreover, an ever growing oil & gas industry coupled with development of high-end environmental monitoring systems based on nanotechnology are expected to create ample growth opportunities in the market in the upcoming years.

However, high cost associated with environmental monitoring solutions is expected to be a major factor limiting the growth of the industrial environmental monitoring system market in the upcoming years.

In addition, slow adoption of pollution control policies in emerging economies is anticipated to hinder the industrial environmental monitoring system market growth.

Industrial Environmental Monitoring System Market: Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of products, the global industrial environmental monitoring system market can be divided into environmental sensors, environmental monitors, and environmental monitoring software.

The environmental monitor segment accounted for major market share in 2018 due to its operational flexibility, high efficiency, and lower maintenance cost. This segment is projected to maintain its dominance in the global industrial environmental monitoring system market throughout the forecast period.

Environmental monitors are further split into fixed monitors and portable monitors. Portable monitors segment is anticipated to occupy major share of the industrial environmental monitoring system market due to growing execution of modern building designs, rapid industrialization, and increase in technological advancements of environment monitors.

On the basis of applications, the industrial environmental monitoring system market is segmented into air pollution monitoring, soil pollution monitoring, water pollution monitoring, noise pollution monitoring, and others.

Air pollution monitoring accounted for leading application share of the global industrial environmental monitoring system market due to rising levels of air pollution, growing public awareness about environmental issues coupled with supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets