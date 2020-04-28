Inertial Navigation System Market Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends And Forecast 2026

Inertial Navigation Systems are used as navigational aid with reference to dead reckoning process which is used to determine initial position, attitude, and velocity of a moving object irrespective of external references. Inertia is the property of an object to maintain constant rotational and transactional velocity, excluding the disturbances caused by torques or forces.

The inertial navigation system market report comprises to the study of inertial navigation systems, which allow the user to measure the acceleration of a vehicle, to calculate change in position and velocity by applying various mathematical calculations related to acceleration and time. An inertial navigation system comprises of accelerometers and gyroscopes which help in determining the velocity, position, and attitude rate of the system. Inertial navigation systems are used in missile, submarine, spacecraft, aircraft, land vehicle, and surface ship. Inertial navigation systems’ functioning depends on IMU (inertial measurement unit) which consists of three accelerometers and three gyroscopes combined with a computer system used for executing navigation equations.

Depending on the application of inertial navigation system, the position, accelerometer technology, gyro technology, and other parameters differ from each other. Inertial navigation systems have wide applications such as guided munitions, and commercial AHRS categorized under tactical use, games, medical, cameras, and computers under the consumer use. Various other applications focus on automotive and navigational use of inertial navigation systems

Inertial Navigation System Market: Segmentation

Inertial navigation systems are categorized broadly in two categories, based on the frame of reference being used for gyroscopes and accelerometers. The classification of inertial navigation system includes stable platform systems (gimbaled system) and strapdown systems. With the help of inertial navigation systems measurement of acceleration due to gravity and specific forces independent of acceleration are combined to estimate position of an object. Inertial navigation systems are affected due to the errors caused by noise, and modeling errors. Inertial navigation systems are advantageous over other navigation systems as it provides integrated guidance and control for navigation, better visibility conditions, and does not require external antenna leading to no radiation emission. An error due to orientation causes determining low “body-frame acceleration signals” could result in wrong projection on the global axes.

Inertial navigation system market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and technology. Based on the product type, the classification is done as gyroscopes and accelerometers. The classification of application of inertial navigation systems is done as navigation and marine grade, consumer and automotive grade, tactical grade, and industrial grade. According to the technology the classification is done as ring laser gyro, fiber optic gyro, mechanical gyro, vibrating gyro, MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical system), and hemispherical resonator gyro. The inertial navigation system market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period.

Inertial Navigation System Market: Drivers

Inertial navigation systems market is driven by factors such as technological advancements in navigation, growing aerospace market, availability of robust and small components. Other factors contributing to the growth of inertial navigation system includes technological advancements in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical system), and use of satellite navigation (commercial application). With the use of MEMs, manufactures have developed cost-effective and more efficient solutions resulting in light, small, and low-cost navigation systems.

The prominent players of the facility management market include Honeywell Inc., Safran, Thales, Rockwell Collins, and Northrop Grumman, among the others. For instance, Honeywell Inc. is keen on developing solutions which provide accuracy in terms of velocity, attitude, flight vector, and heading related to aircraft systems.

