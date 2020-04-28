Is Pet Wearable Market Really a Strong Market to Invest In?

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Pet Wearable Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as FitBark Inc. (United States), Voyce (United States), PetPace LLC (United States), Binatone Global (Hong Kong), Cybortra technology Co. Ltd. (China), KYON (Greece), Loc8tor Ltd. (England), PawTrax Limited (United Kingdom), Pet Vu Inc. (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary

Scope of the Study

Pet wearable are the wearable devices which includes wearable technology for personal usage. This technology helps humans to connect with their pets and track their daily activities. These activities can be tracked and monitored by using pet wearable devices such as GPS trackers, RFID sensors, motion sensors, Bluetooth and camera, etc. All these wearable devices help in checking the heart rate, respiratory rate as well as the rest patterns and the calories that their pets have shred off, which indeed helps the owners to analyze the well-being and health of their pets. Moreover, IoT technology is also playing a vital role in transmitting information about pet health to the veterinarians and owners. In coming years, the combination of the wearable devices, mobile application, and data analytics technology can increase the market for pet wearable.

The market study is being classified by Type (Smart Collar, Smart Camera, Smart Harness and Smart Vest), by Application (Medical Diagnosis & Treatment, Behavior Monitoring & Control, Facilitation, Safety & Security and Identification and Tracking) and major geographies with country level break-up.

FitBark Inc. (United States), Voyce (United States), PetPace LLC (United States), Binatone Global (Hong Kong), Cybortra technology Co. Ltd. (China), KYON (Greece), Loc8tor Ltd. (England), PawTrax Limited (United Kingdom), Pet Vu Inc. (United States) and Petcube, Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Petrek Australia (Australia), Pitpatpet Ltd. (United Kingdom), Pod Trackers Pty Ltd (Australia), Trackimo (United States) and Wonder Technology Solutions (Sweden).

Global Pet Wearable Market is Upbeat – Impressive Revenue Growth Expected Ahead, Research Says

Global Pet Wearable are expected to make a significant contribution to the overall industry. According to the report, some of the important driving forces behind the market growth are “Increasing Awareness About the Security and Wellbeing of the Pets, The Rapid Increase in Adopting Pets Globally, Rising Adoption and Expenditure on Medical Diagnosis for Pets and Increasing Attachment of Owners With their Pets”. The primary concern of any business is the reduction of the overall operating cost. The increased need for operating efficiency and meeting regulatory demands at the same time have become major challenges for the original Vendors, additional restraints impacting market are “Lack of Knowledge Regarding Pet Wearable Devices in Developing Countries and High Power Consumption for Wearable Devices” which is continuously seeking attention of Industry Experts and Decision makers. The incite area of the relevant players is considered thoroughly in the study with proposition to materialistic things, magnetizing and inducing methods, and the level of conflict within competition.

Research Analyst at HTF predicts that Global Vendors will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Pet Wearable market throughout the predicted period.

Segment Analysis:

HTF has segmented the market of Global Pet Wearable market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Pet Wearable has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by End-User type, the sub-segment i.e. Household will boost the Pet Wearable market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Technology type, the sub-segment i.e. RFID will boost the Pet Wearable market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Awareness About the Security and Wellbeing of the Pets

The Rapid Increase in Adopting Pets Globally

Rising Adoption and Expenditure on Medical Diagnosis for Pets

Increasing Attachment of Owners With their Pets

Market Trend:

Providing Cloud-Based Data Analytics Services in Pet Wearable

Increasing Demand for GPS-Based Microchips for Pet Wearables

Restraints:

Lack of Knowledge Regarding Pet Wearable Devices in Developing Countries

High Power Consumption for Wearable Devices

Opportunities:

Technological Developments in Wireless Area Networks and Sensors

Developments in Analytics Technology Used in Pet Wearable

Challenges:

The Short Battery Life of Pet Wearable Devices

The High Cost of Wearable Devices

Table of Content of Global Pet Wearable Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Pet Wearable Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Pet Wearable Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Pet Wearable Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Pet Wearable Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Pet Wearable Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

