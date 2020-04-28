Mattress and Furniture Bags Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth | Forecast 2025

Mattress and Furniture Bags Market: Introduction

Mattress and furniture bags are generally used to wrap around the furniture and mattresses and store. This is especially carried out for transit. The mattresses and furniture bags are used to carry out the main task of protection of the products from dirt, dust, exposure to heat and light (in certain cases), water or moisture and any external agent which can cause potential harm to the products. Urbanization has caused many families to move to places due to jobs. This has called for solutions which can take care of their furniture from physical damage and chemical reactions. The mattresses and furniture bags are flexible and can accommodate product of any shape. This proves their versatility and importance. They have different sizes and are available in different shapes in order to accommodate any product. They actually match to the shape of the product which increases the space during travel.

Mattress and Furniture Bags Market: Growth Fuelling Aspects

Urbanization has a big hand in the growth of the mattresses and furniture bags. It has led to an increase in the disposable income of people with which they can avail these bags for travel as and when required. There is an increase in opportunities for jobs due to globalization which is one of the reasons for people to move their home as per their job requirement. This has led to increased use of mattresses and furniture bags. Moreover, Travel industry also contributes to the growth of the mattresses and furniture bags market.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22460

People tend to travel to long places for long period of time and they have to use precautions for their belongings. This has increased the use of mattresses and furniture bags. Other factors such as standard of living, individuals settling for more convenient, comfortable options etc., drive the growth of the mattresses and furniture bags market. They are easier in handling, durable and they do not need much space to accommodate. All these aspects fuel the growth of the mattresses and furniture bags market.

Mattress and Furniture Bags Market: Types and End Use

The mattresses and furniture bags are of different categories. For example, there are zipped and unzipped mattresses and furniture bags. Typically, mattresses and furniture bags are made from plastic material and come in varying sizes such as single size, twin size (75” x 30”), queen size (60” x 80”), full size (74” x 44”), king size (76” x 80”) and California king size (72” x 84”). They also have varying thickness, starting from 1 mil to 3 mil (from standard to tough). These sizes and shapes are used for mattresses. For furniture, the size of the mattresses and furniture bags is categorized into standard and customized size. They can be used for sofa and chairs and the thickness varies from 1 mil to 3 mil and even above 3 mil.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets