Meat Speciation Testing Market: Professional Survey And Future Industry Trends 2027

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market: Overview

Meat speciation testing is a process to quantify relative levels of animal DNA in the total meat using diagnostic techniques such as PCR, ELISA, etc. Due to intense scrutiny in food production industry, there is an increased pressure for technological advancements in the speciation testing market, in order to provide quality products with less production cost. This, in turn, leads to high demand for meat speciation testing market as well.

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market: Dynamics

The growth of the global meat speciation testing market is driven by the rising health concern among the consumers and high demand for packaged meat. To counter the same, meat product manufacturers are investing in research and development in order to meet the regulatory specification. Some macroeconomic factors making a positive impact on global meat speciation testing market includes rapid rate of urbanization, increasing population, and increasing domestic income. The trend identified in the global meat speciation testing market is mergers and acquisitions between processed meat manufacturers and contract research organizations. The company manufacturing meat speciation testing products has a significant opportunity in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to growing health consciousness among a large number of population.

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market: Segmentation

Global meat speciation testing market is segmented by form, technology, species, and by region. On the basis of form, the global meat speciation testing market is sub-segmented as raw, processed, and cooked. Among these raw segment is expected to contribute for the significant revenue share with a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period in global meat speciation testing market. Processed segment is followed by a raw segment in terms of both value and volume in the global meat speciation testing market. On the basis of the technology, the global meat speciation testing market is segmented as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) technique, and molecular diagnostic technique, wherein PCR segment contribute comparatively high revenue share in global meat speciation testing market is expected to the most attractive segment over the forecast period, whereas ELISA segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate. Based on species, global meat speciation testing market is sub-segmented into sheep (Ovis aries), horse (Equus caballus), chicken (Gallus gallus), pig (Sus scrofa), cow (Bos taurus), and turkey (Meleagris galloparvo). Among these, the chicken segment is expected to contribute for the substantial revenue share over the forecast period with significant growth rate.

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market: Regional overview

On the basis of geographies, the global meat speciation testing market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America accounts for a relatively high share of the global meat speciation testing market in terms of value, attributed to relatively high revenue share in the packaged food product market. Western Europe is followed by North America in global meat speciation testing market, owing to high demand for meat products across the region. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the global meat speciation testing market. The Asia-Pacific is expected to register relatively high growth rate in the global meat speciation testing market over the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing population across the region particularly in the countries such as China and India. Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have relatively high opportunity for meat speciation testing market players, attributed to rapid growth of the economy. Overall, the outlook for the global meat speciation testing market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market: Key Players

Few players of meat speciation testing market include Scientific Analysis Laboratories, Geneius Laboratories Ltd., AB Sciex LLC, Genetic ID NA, Inc., LGC Science Group Ltd., Neogen Corporation, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific SE, and VWR International LLC.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets