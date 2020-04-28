Mexico Industrial Bulk Packaging Market: Rise in Industrialization to Positively Impact Market Growth

The market for industrial bulk packaging in Mexico is fairly competitive and is led by Hoover Container Solutions, Mauser Group, International Paper, Greif, Menasha, Cleveland Steel Container, and Composite Containers, finds a new research study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The market players are concentrating on utilizing their in-house research and development capabilities to the core in order to innovate products that meet customer-specific requirements. In the near future, these participants are likely to focus on the technological advancements of their current offerings too in a bid to strengthen their position among consumers, states the research report. As per TMR’s estimations, the opportunity in the Mexico industrial bulk packaging market was to touch US$232.0 mn by 2016. Expanding further at a CAGR of 5.50% during the period from 2016 to 2024, the market is likely to attain a value of US$357 mn by the end of the forecast period.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=21155

Drums to Enjoy Consistent Demand

The report further presents a comprehensive analysis of the Mexico industrial bulk packaging market on the basis of the products available in this market, which includes drums, intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), pails, and jerry cans. Drums have been enjoying a greater demand from the end users as compared to other products, which is likely to be continued at a CAGR of 4.90% over the forecast period. As manufacturers are increasingly shifting towards sustainable packaging solutions against plastic and steel materials, the uptake of fiber/paperboard drums is anticipated to rise considerably in the near future.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets