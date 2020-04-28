Natto Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth of CAGR during the period 2018 – 2028

A traditional Japanese dish prepared by fermenting soybeans with Bacillus subtilis, Natto forms a healthy breakfast food. It satisfies the demand of customers for the healthy product at lower cost, especially in Japan. Other countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany imports Natto from Japan. According to various reports, Japanese population alone consume about 7.5 billion packets of natto each year while enjoying long lives—85 years for women and 78 for men. On the contrary, American lifespans average 79.1 years for women and 74.1 for men. Natto appears to be uncanny and has an absurd smell, but it’s highly nutritious.

Natto offers several health benefits, including preventing strokes and heart attacks, increasing bone density, promoting weight loss, aiding digestion, and decreasing risks of cancer. Natto is gaining popularity among the consumers who long for food safety. Also, senior citizens living alone find it convenient to consume natto as it can be bought & eaten with ready-to-eat food at supermarkets. Many studies state that younger population doesn’t contribute to the Natto market due to the sticky texture & strong odor it carries. They prefer other soy products over Natto.

Exhibit 1 : A 3.5-ounce (100-gram) portion provides the following Nutritional Value:

Calories 212 Fat 11 grams Carbohydrates 14 grams Fiber 5 grams Proteins 18 grams Manganese 76% of RDI Iron 48% of RDI Copper 33% of RDI Vitamin K 29% of RDI Magnesium 29% of RDI Calcium 22% of RDI Vitamin C 22% of RDI Potassium 21% of RDI Zinc 20% of RDI Selenium 13% of RDI

Source: Healthline Data

RDI: Recommended Daily Intake

Japan is the biggest market for Natto (consuming 125,000 MT Natto daily), which is prepared by importing soybeans from countries such as United States. Natto is also gaining market in the U.S. as American Soybean Association along with U.S. Soybean Export Council created an award given to the Natto which is made with U.S. soy. The idea behind is to promote the use of U.S. Soy in the Natto industry.

For Report Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46614

The demand for Natto is high with increased production & export of soybean to Japan in return for creating a market opportunity for developed countries in Natto industry. The population in developed nations are focused towards consumption of healthy products. Growing awareness & knowledge about the health benefits of soybean is creating a market opportunity for Natto resulting in increased imports of the product from Japan. The developed economies are also moving a step ahead & manufacturing the product domestically as they are already rich in production of soybean. Soybean imports have been constant in Japan from last 2 years (1650 thousand MT) (Source: USDA), hence supporting the fact that developed nations are heading towards manufacturing in-house Natto.

Natto is also available in the form of cosmetic products. The companies sell natto skin moisturizers which help in capturing & storing moisture in the skin.

Some of the key players operating in the global Natto market are – Captek, CP Kelco, Japan Traditional Foods Inc., MegummiNatto, Azuma Shokuhin Co., World Food Processing

In March 2017, Mizkan in Aichi Prefecture released a product called “Kume natto,” made up of large-size domestic soybeans. Because of which sales increased between March and August 2017 by nearly 10 percent

In June 2012 CP Kelco entered into functional skincare with AquaMAX™ product line manufactured by fermented soybeans such as Natto.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets