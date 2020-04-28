Packaging Machinery Market Competition To Heat Up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally

With the increasing advancement in packaging technology for variety of end-use application, the demand is expected to grow further in the next ten years. Manual tasks are rapidly being replaced by automatic packaging machines in the each and every industry globally. Most of the demand for packaging machinery is generated from the food & beverages industry due to significant growth in the consumption of the packaged food in the developing as well as developed economies of the world.

New packaging formats in the e-commerce and food & beverages industry are gaining popularity which has created the need for development of product-specific packaging machinery. Packaging machinery manufacturers are innovating in terms of increasing the efficiency of existing products and the development of customized products according to the requirement of customers.

A market research study on global packaging machinery market which includes market assessment of different product types i.e. Bottling Line, Cartoning Machines, Case Handling Machines, Closing Machines, Filling and Dosing Machines, Form, Fill, and Seal Machines, Labelling, Decorating, and Coding Machines, Palletizing & De-palletizing Machines, Wrapping & Bundling Machines, and Other Machinery.

TMR suggests that the increasing consumption of packaged food & beverages products is expected to be the key driving force for the growth of packaging machinery globally. Beverage producers are looking to invest in advancement of their existing production processes through sophisticated and automatic packaging machinery. Bottling line machine witness decent growth due to integration of different bottling processes in a single system. Form fill seal machines market is also expected to grow substantially due to end-users companies’ orientation towards process integration.

In food & beverages segment, ready-to-eat-meals segment is expected to create highest incremental $ opportunity during the forecast period. Also, introduction of new packaging products is expected to generate demand for customized packaging machinery in the global market. In beverages end-use segment, non-alcoholic beverages sub-segment is expected to witness a CAGR value of 5.8%, during 2018-2026. On the basis of packaging technology, general packaging technology segment occupies the top spot due to wide range of machinery offering general packaging technologies.

Some of the restraints present in the market is the availability of cheap labour in emerging market which hampers the growth in the developed countries. For eg. Chinese manufacturers incur low labour cost on their machinery production and in turn pass low prices to their customers. Manufacturers in Germany and Italy offer sophisticated and highly advanced packaging machinery at higher costs. Both of these countries are expected to dominate the space in terms of production highly advanced packaging machinery globally.

