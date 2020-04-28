Period Panties Market Expected to Reach US$ 279.3 Mn by 2026

The global period panties market was valued at US$ 67.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 279.3 Mn in terms of revenue by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2018 to 2026. Asia Pacific is projected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increase in number of period panty brands and strong product innovation among manufacturers.

The usage of period panties has increased across the Asia Pacific region. Period panties involve an advanced technology which help in fighting bad odor, and has the ability to absorb ten times more than the regular menstrual cups or tampons. This in turn makes period panties more effective for women and helps them stay dry for a longer duration. Additionally, several brands such as Relieved Gal and Intimate Portal Secret Agent also provide a pouch in front of these panties to keep a heating pad to ease cramps.

Request PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51612

By type, reusable period panties have the highest growth opportunities as reusable period panties are eco-friendlyand can be used as regular panties. These panties can be washed and used over and over again. These factors are majorly contributing to the growth of this segment. Moreover, period panties can be used in combination with tampons, sanitary pads, or menstrual cups.

By style, the briefs segment is expected to maintain its market share as these style period panties are ideal for working women and athletes. Brief style period panties are also used for normal white vaginal discharge. These factors are expected to drive the brief style period panties market during the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets