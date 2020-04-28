Personal Identity Management Market 2019 Growing Demands and Precise Outlook – Vmware, CA Technologies, Microsoft

This report focuses on the Personal Identity Management Market report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Personal Identity Management Market on the basis of stating the current situation of the industry in 2019.

The Global Personal Identity Management Market was valued at USD 7.54 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 20.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.85% from 2017 to 2025.

Mobile devices are becoming the preferred devices for web browsing, e-mailing, social networking, application downloads, and transactions. Therefore, the security of mobile devices is becoming a priority for individual consumers and enterprises alike, leading to an increased adoption of personal identity management solutions. Personal identity management broadly encompasses the protection of mobile devices from malware, data theft, unauthorized access, viruses, spyware, hackers, online identity theft, and accidental loss.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Personal Identity Management Market: IBM, Vmware, CA Technologies, Microsoft, Oracle, Okta, Hitachi Id Systems, Dell, NetIQ, Sailpoint Technologies and others.

Global Personal Identity Management Market Split By Product Type And Applications:

This report segments the global Personal Identity Management Market on the basis of Types are:

On-Premises

Cloud

On the basis of Application , the Global Personal Identity Management Market is segmented into:

BFSI

Government

Telecom and IT

Retail and CPG

Energy and Utilities

Education

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life sciences

others

Regional Analysis For Personal Identity Management Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Personal Identity Management Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Scope of the Personal Identity Management Market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Personal Identity Management Market.

-Personal Identity Management Market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Personal Identity Management Market-leading players.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of the Personal Identity Management Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Personal Identity Management Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Personal Identity Management Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Personal Identity Management Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

