Plain Caramel Market – Overview On Ongoing Trends 2027

Global Plain Caramel Market: Overview

Caramel is a form of carbohydrate that is formed by the process known as caramelisation. Caramel is extensively used as a colouring agent in the food additives. Caramel is available in four different forms namely plain caramel, caustic sulphite caramel, ammonia caramel and ammonia sulphite caramel. Caramel provides a broad spectrum of stable colours to the food ranging from light yellow to dark brown depending upon the type of caramel used. Plain caramel is the type I caramel prepared by heating carbohydrates with or without the presence of acids or alkalis and does not involve ammonium and sulphite compound in its preparation. Plain caramel cannot be used as a reactant and finds extensive use in brewery, food and beverages industries, pharmaceutical flavouring extracts among others. Being commercially available as sweetener comprising sucrose, fructose and glucose along with nutritive content. It is extensively used as sweetener and colouring agent along with emulsifier. It is considered to be safest of all classes of caramel.

Global Plain Caramel Market: Drivers and Restraints

Food and beverage industry is under continuous product innovation due to which applicability of single ingredient has been found in various products. Food decorative ingredient has been an emerging trend in food and beverage industry. Plain caramel being product of bakery and confectionery finds comprehensive use as food decorative. Thus, fuelling the market of Plain caramel. Plain caramel is highly concentrated more than a burnt sugar and considered to be alcohol proof hence extensively used in brewery industry and in the production of various carbonated beverages and other distilled liquors. Therefore, due to the broad spectrum of application of plain caramel in various industries accounts for the robust growth of its market.

However, plain caramel may also result in certain health adverse effects such as allergic reactions and are not suitable for consumers suffering from gluten intolerance. This may inhibit the growth of plain caramel market. Moreover, plain caramel has low colour strength and bitter aftertaste, which tend to get increased if more of it is added to impart the colour. Hence, the bitter taste results in less preference among consumers, resulting in steady growth the growth of plain caramel market.

Global Plain Caramel Market: Region wise Outlook

The global plain caramel market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), , Japan Latin America and, North America. North America accounts for the largest share of plain caramel market as demand for food decorative components has increased over recent times. Asia Pacific region projects opportunistic market for the growth of plain caramel market as there has been increased investment been made by food and beverages manufacturers in developing innovative food products. Europe also holds a significant share of plain caramel market due to increase in demand for food innovative products among the consumers.

Global Plain Caramel Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in plain caramel market includes:

Sensient Technologies Corporation

D. Williamson & Co., Inc.

Sethness Caramel Color

Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

Goteborgsfood Budapest Ltd.

Nigay SAS

Metarom Group

Bakels Worldwide

