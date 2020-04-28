Pneumatic Positioner Market Overview by Rising Trends 2027

Pneumatic Positioner Market: Introduction

A pneumatic positioner is a force balance device used to adjust the position of valve actuators by using controlled pneumatic output pressure.

The application of pneumatic positioners in industrial automation for controlling the motion in valve actuators improves the productivity of the equipment.

Pneumatic Positioner Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for customized pneumatic positioners is considered to be a key factor fueling the growth of the pneumatic positioner market. Manufacturers of valve positioners are engaged in providing a wide range of customizable products in terms of coating and body material of the positioners to differentiate themselves from other leading vendors present in the market and to sustain in this competitive environment.

Wide availability of customizable products aid different end-users to select appropriate customized products as per their application requirements. For instance, vendors in the chemical and petrochemical industry select anti-corrosion coating enabled valve positioners as these positioners are exposed to numerous chemically harsh liquids.

Increasing usage of digital or smart valve positioners is another key trend gaining traction in the market. These positioners can analyze the functioning of the valves by collecting data about the valves. Therefore, manufacturers are able to produce analytical models which help to improve the operational efficiency of the plant.

Smart positioners are increasingly being adopted by end-users as it offers more operational efficiency than the other conventional positioners.

However, the fluctuation in prices of raw material for manufacturing pneumatic positioners is expected to limit the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Any volatility in raw material prices prevents manufacturing companies from adopting pneumatic positioners, thereby restraining the growth of the market.

Pneumatic Positioner Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on product type, the global pneumatic positioner market can be bifurcated into linear positioner and rotary positioner.

Based on end-use, the global pneumatic positioner market can be divided into oil and gas, metals and mining, water and wastewater, chemical and petrochemical, and others.

The oil and gas industry is a prominent end-user of pneumatic positioner. Thus, this end-user segment accounted for major market share in 2018. This segment is projected to maintain its dominance in the global market throughout the forecast period.

Globally growing demand and consumption of oil has encouraged oil and gas companies to deal with several operations simultaneously that require to be properly planned, executed, observed, and maintained on time. Thus, oil and gas companies are always looking for improved and innovative ways to meet the growing energy demand as well as to enhance operational efficiency and reduce operating cost of the plant.

Thus, rising demand for energy across the world has augmented the number of installations of pneumatic positioners to support efficient operation of the oil and gas industry.

