Portable Particle Counter Market Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

A particle counter is an important tool to observe or analyze indoor air quality (IAQ) in workplaces and clean rooms. The counter measures the intensity of particles in the air. However, a particle counter is unable to identify exactly what kinds of particulates or dusts are prevalent in the air. The particle counter helps to identify the airborne particles of a certain size that exist in the environment.

A portable particle counter is a high-tech monitoring tool that calculates the total volume of particulate impurities. The counter helps in discovering the impurities in liquids, surfaces, or air. Portable particle counters are easy to carry and handle; therefore, producers are concentrating on manufacturing portable particle counters for the users. Demand for portable particle counters is rapidly growing in aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and food & beverages industries.

Portable Particle Counter Market – Competitive Landscape

TSI Incorporated

Founded in 1960, TSI Incorporated has its headquarters in Shoreview, Minnesota, United States. The company has established itself in designing, manufacturing, and distributing a wide-ranging product variety of precision instruments and performance measurement tools such as particle counters and detectors, aerosol conditioning systems, filter testers, indoor air quality meters, fluid mechanical systems, flow meters, fume hood monitors, room pressure monitors and controls, ventilator test systems, and ventilation test instruments. The company provides its products and services to various industries such as occupational health & safety, research, HVAC, environmental, healthcare, and manufacturing. It has offices in Europe, North America, and Asia and field offices in Europe and Asia. TSI Incorporated also has commercial sales and service offices in France, Germany, United Kingdom, China, Singapore, California, Wisconsin, Illinois, Korea, and India.

Particle Measuring Systems

Incorporated in 1972, Particle Measuring Systems is based in Boulder, Colorado, United States. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing contamination monitoring solutions for data storage, semiconductor, display, aerospace, nanomaterial, pharmaceutical, and associated industrial manufacturing applications. it offers gas and air particle counters, facility monitoring systems and software, microbial contamination monitors, liquid particle counters, molecular contamination monitors, microbial sampling, and sterility assurance products. Particle Measuring Systems has over 450 employees and more than 35 distributors, apart from local sales and services in above 50 countries.

Climet Instruments Company

With experience of over 57 years, and based in Redlands, California, United States, Climet Instruments Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing portable particle counters, real time particle counters, microbial air samplers, and software. In 1986, Climet Instruments Company was acquired by EG&G. In 1987, Weir Corporation acquired Climet Instruments Company and various other divisions of Weir, and started Venturedyne Ltd. At present, Climet Instruments Company is a division of Venturedyne Ltd.

Rion Co., Ltd.

Incorporated in 1944, Rion Co., Ltd., is located in Tokyo, Japan. The company is active in designing and manufacturing particle counters, sound and vibration measuring instruments, and audiology equipment. The company has its distribution channels in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and South America. The company is a part of Kobayasi-riken Co., Ltd.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Founded in 1935, Beckman Coulter, Inc. has its head office in Brea, California, United States and is active in diagnostics and life sciences. The company offers a variety of products such as air particle counters, cell counters and analyzers, centrifuges, flow cytometers and sorters, integrated solutions, liquid handlers, liquid particle counters, particle characterization, and toc analyzers. The company has become a global brand and has offices worldwide. In 2012, Beckman Coulter, Inc. was acquired by Danaher Corporation.

